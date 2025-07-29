|

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Kurtis King convicted of murder

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup Kurtis King convicted of murder

Love After Lockup Season 6 star Kurtis King was convicted of murder in Texas District Court on July 24.

An announcement from the District Attorney of Tarrant County reveals 35-year-old Kurtis was sentenced to 35 years in state prison.

KURTIS KING MURDER CHARGE DETAILS

Kurtis King hit 35-year-old Ellis Latavion Laron Smith with his car after a dispute over a bicycle purchase on July 5, 2024.

According to police, Kurtis and Ellis both pulled out knives during the dispute. Kurtis King got into his car and drove it into Ellis Smith. Kurtis then placed the bicycle on the roof of his car and drove away.

From the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Meacham Blvd. the night of July 5 to find Smith critically injured. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“This bike was more important than helping the man who was dying,” Assistant District Attorney Darren De La Cruz told the jury during the trial, displaying the bicycle in court.

According to jail records, Kurtis King is still in the custody of the Tarrant County Jail awaiting his transfer to a Texas State Prison facility.

GOFUNDME FOR KURTIS KING’S MURDER VICTIM

The man killed by Kurtis King had recently moved to Texas from Georgia with his wife, Shakavian Smith. After news broke about Kurtis King’s arrest, Shakavian shared the post on Facebook.

“They got the bastard!!!” she wrote. “Thank you!!! Rest easy baby. I love you.!!!”

Shakavian started a GoFundMe in hopes of raising enough funds to transport the body of her husband, Ellis Smith, back to Georgia.

Here is the description from the campaign, which had a goal of $5,000:

My name is Shakavian Smith. My husband is Ellis Smith. Last night, I received a call that my husband was hit by a car. I later found out that it wasn’t an accident. I spent four hours at the hospital thinking my husband was stable, only to be told they could not share any information due to the ongoing investigation. I still have not seen my husband’s body.

We moved to Texas for a fresh start, which proved to be more challenging than we anticipated. We have been struggling financially due to my enrollment in nursing school, which we paid for out-of-pocket, in addition to our regular bills. To help maximize our funds, we decided to cut our life insurance policies, thinking we had more time.

We are originally from Georgia. Our family is there and we have no one here in Texas. My goal is to raise funds to take my husband home. He was a father to 9 kids (4 biological and 5 that are mine, whom he loved and took care of as his own). He had a passion for helping people, especially those experiencing homelessness. I want to give everyone their chance to say goodbye to him.

I want to raise funds to take him back home to Georgia and give him a proper funeral. Any and every contribution will help.

I don’t have a service date because I’m trying to raise whatever I can. As soon as possible.

Please help me get my husband home. Thank you in advance.

The campaign raised $1,734 of the $5,000 goal. Shakavian Smith shared an update revealing that she had given up on taking her husband’s body back to Georgia:

Thank you everyone who has donated funds to my husband. The cost to fly him home is to costly. I spoke with our family and cremation is best. So we sat an amount to cover that cost. Again thank you so much.

KURTIS KING ON LOVE AFTER LOCKUP

Kurtis King appeared on the sixth season of Love After Lockup, but he was not officially a main cast member.

Kurtis was a friend of main cast member Tiffany Bolton, who was dating main cast member Kevin Hale. Kurtis and Tiffany were getting quite close before her release, and she ended up requesting that Kurtis pick her up when she got out.

When Tiffany was released, both Kurtis and Kevin were in the parking lot waiting. The two men got into an altercation in which Kurtis dared Kevin to punch him.

Kevin punched Kurtis in the jaw and knocked him out cold. The scene went viral and was a big part of WE tv’s marketing of the show.

KURTIS KING TROUBLES AFTER LOVE AFTER LOCKUP

When the episode of Love After Lockup featuring Kurtis King being knocked out aired, he was unable to watch because he was in jail for assault.

Kurtis was initially charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, which is a second-degree felony. He was convicted on a lesser misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault causing bodily injury in October of 2022.

Kurtis was sentenced to 23 days in jail for the assault charge, but he was credited with 23 days time served.

During his 23 days in jail, Kurtis says his roommate allegedly stole everything he owned except his bed and some sneakers. Kurtis launched a GoFundMe in May of 2022 in hopes of raising $10,000 to “help rebuild his life.” The campaign raised $150 of the $10,000 goal.

KURTIS KING DRUG ARRESTS

After his possessions were allegedly stolen by his former roommates, Kurtis was living in a small camper. That’s when his string of drug arrests began.

He was arrested by the Saginaw Police Department on July 30, 2023. The charge was possession of a controlled substance from penalty group 1 and/or 1-B.

A few months later, Kurtis was arrested by the Hurst Police Department. He was booked on a charge of possession of a controlled substance from penalty group 2.

On April 7, 2024 Kurtis was arrested by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department on a penalty group 1 drug possession charge.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


web analytics


Similar Posts

Love After Lockup Life After Lockup Season 2 cast and premiere date on WE tv
| | | | |

WE tv renews Love After Lockup; Life After Lockup Season 2 premieres in January

ByAsa Hawks

WE tv has officially confirmed there will be new seasons of Love After Lockup and Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup! In addition to the press release announcing the new seasons, the WE tv president revealed three of the couples that will be returning for Life After Lockup, and one of those cast members leaked…

Love After Lockup Maurice Jessica jail
|

Maurice from Love After Lockup sentenced to 140 days in jail

ByAsa Hawks

We have an update on Love After Lockup star Maurice Gipson, who was arrested in February on charges of firearm possession and parole violation. As we previously reported, the firearm possession charge was later rejected by the District Attorney. Maurice was scheduled for a court appearance on the parole violation on Wednesday. According to the…

Love After Lockup Life After Lockup Lindsey Downs modeling photos
|

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP Lindsey Downs back in jail; plus some of her modeling photos

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup Season 4 featured four female ex-cons with rather extensive criminal histories. Unfortunately, most all of the ladies have since added to their rap sheets as three of the four are currently back behind bars. We previously shared information about Kristianna and Destinie being locked up again, and now we can share that…

Love After Lockup LaTisha Collier's husband Keith Collier released from prison
| |

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP LaTisha Collier’s husband Keith Collier released from prison

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup star LaTisha Collier’s husband Keith Collier has FINALLY been released from federal prison! Keith was serving a 14-year federal prison sentence after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute more than 27 grams of crack cocaine and marijuana in 2014. LaTisha has been teasing Keith’s imminent release for quite a while,…

Kristianna Miller from Love After Lockup arrested again 2024
|

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Kristianna Miller arrested again

ByAsa Hawks

We have some unfortunate news to report for Love After Lockup fans. Kristianna Miller, who was the “Bonnie” inmate who married her “Clyde” John Miller in the back of a pickup truck in Season 4, is back in jail in Iowa. According to jail records, Kristianna was booked early this morning on the following charges:…

WE tv Love After Lockup Life Goes On Johnna Garrett Mary Dom Caitlin Matt
| | | |

WE tv series Love After Lockup: Life Goes On with Johnna, Garrett, Caitlin, Matt, Mary & Dom

ByAsa Hawks

When WE tv announced their new Love After Lockup follow-up spin-off series Life After Lockup, a lot of fans (myself included) were disappointed that certain cast members from previous seasons were not included. It seems the network is aware of our collective sadness because they are releasing a new series titled Love After Lockup: Life…