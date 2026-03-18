Love Island’s Huda Mustafa Responds to Concerning Restraining Order Claims

Love Island’s Huda Mustafa, best known for her dramatic turn on Season 7, was issued a temporary restraining order on March 12, 2026.

A Los Angeles judge issued the temporary restraining order against Huda after Nicole Olivera, the ex-partner of Mustafa’s current boyfriend, Louis Russell, brought forward explosive allegations.

According to court documents, Nicole accused Huda of engaging in threatening and harassing behavior directed toward her and her young child. Nicole alleged that Huda made statements she perceived as dangerous and alarming. One report states that Huda “threatened her… and their 1-year-old son,” while other claims describe what were characterized as “terrifying threats” that caused Nicole to fear for her safety and that of her family.

The allegations extend beyond verbal threats. Mustafa allegedly attempted to enter Nicole’s Los Angeles residence and engaged in prolonged harassment over an extended period. One account describes an incident lasting “about 12 hours,” during which tensions escalated significantly. Huda allegedly made “terrifying and extremely mentally unstable threats” against the lives of herself, Arleigh (Huda’s daugher, 5) and Luka-Kai (Nicole and Louis’ 1-year-old son.) Police were called at the time, but there’s no evidence any arrests were made.

In response to these claims, the court swiftly imposed a temporary restraining order, barring Huda from coming within 100 yards of Nicole, her child, and their residence, and ordering her to cut off all contact.

The next hearing is set for early April 2026.

Nicole “doesn’t want drama, a response, or even an apology,” but just wants peace and safety for her family.

“I pray for her mental health,” Nicole said about Huda.

Huda, for her part, has firmly denied all wrongdoing. She insists she’s leaving the matter to her legal team and rejects the accusations as “baseless.” Sources close to Huda maintain that she “never contacted or threatened” Nicole or her child, calling the allegations a product of personal vendetta rather than fact.

Huda shared on her Instagram story: “im aware of what’s being said and it’s not true, im handling everything the right way by letting legal take care of it. i appreciate everyone who continues to support me.”

Huda and Louis are still together and have been spotted out together.

The restraining order is still temporary, and no court has ruled on the truth of the claims. All eyes are on the upcoming hearing, which is set to determine the next chapter in this legal drama.