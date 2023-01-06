We have very sad news to report for Teen Mom 2 fans as Taylor Lewis, the ex of Courtland Rogers (and mother of his daughter Jordan), reportedly died on Thursday at the age of 29.
News of Taylor’s passing broke via friends and family members on Facebook. “I can’t believe your gone,” Taylor’s cousin Dana wrote on Friday. “We just got close again and now ur gone. RIP Little cousin u will b missed!”
Another friend of Taylor’s shared a lengthy post expressing regret for not keeping up with Taylor as much as she would have liked due to both of them moving a lot, changing jobs, and other things. “I wish you didn’t have to leave all of us so soon…. RIP sweet girl… 😭😭.” More from her post:
All I ask please, pleaseeee is if everyone keeps Taylor Lewis’ babies & family in your prayers please!!!! This is never easy for anyone to have to go through in life…… No one should ever have to experience this…. I know her family and her kids need those thoughts and prayers so much…. Oh I still can’t even believe it 😭
Jenelle Eason also responded to Taylor’s passing, and she also expressed regret:
Jenelle shared photos of herself with Taylor in her Instagram stories as well. “Always check on your friends,” she wrote on one post, adding frown and broken heart emoji. On the other she wrote: “RIP sweet angel 👼😭.”
Courtland Rogers does not have access to social media because he is still behind bars after his arrest for assault by strangulation in September.
It’s unclear how Taylor passed away. She has a history of getting into legal trouble, but it doesn’t appear she has been arrested since May 2017. However, Taylor’s recent Facebook posts suggests she has been struggling with depression and bullying.
“Can’t stand when someone knows your going through depression and they keep stressing you out instead of helping you!” Taylor wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, along with the 😩 emoji. “Leave me tf alone if your not helping me or telling me anything positive! ✌️”
On Thursday, Taylor shared this message on Facebook: “Being bullied and can’t do anything about it sucks! SMH really over it! I’m just swallow my pride! 😩🥺😢😕”
Taylor has two children. Jordan (aka Jaja) is her eleven-year-old daughter with Courtland. She also has a son named River, who will turn two next month.
