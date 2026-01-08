Erin Elizabeth Sutton Arrested After Claiming to Be A Mermaid : Louisiana Woman Charged with Battery, Trespassing After Claiming to Be Mermaid

ByStarcasm Staff

Erin Elizabeth Sutton
In the small community of Linville, Louisiana, a November evening took an extraordinary turn when deputies responded to what appeared to be a routine trespassing complaint. What they discovered would become one of the most bizarre arrest stories of 2026: a woman who refused to leave her neighbor’s pond because she was “trying to be a mermaid.”

When Union Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a Marion residence in November 2025, they’d been told a neighbor was standing in a driveway screaming after being previously warned about trespassing. But the situation was far stranger than anyone anticipated.

Upon arrival, deputies found the suspect swimming nude in a pond on the caller’s property. The woman in the water was 41-year-old Erin Elizabeth Sutton.

Sutton initially refused to exit the pond, stating she was “trying to be a mermaid.”

Despite the cold November temperatures, Sutton remained in the water, resisting multiple commands from deputies. After several commands, Sutton finally exited the pond, and, due to the cold, emergency medical services were contacted to evaluate her.

The situation escalated when deputies asked Sutton to step inside a residence. The wannabe mermaid suddenly charged at a deputy, sparking a violent confrontation that transformed a simple trespassing call into multiple felony charges
 

Sutton refused to comply and was tased, which reportedly had no effect. The struggle continued as deputies attempted to restrain her. While being transported to the hospital for treatment, Sutton allegedly threatened to kill EMS staff and deputies.

Due to Sutton requiring medical treatment, deputies sought warrants for her arrest at a later time, and on January 6, Sutton surrendered herself to deputies at the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The charges were substantial. Sutton faces charges of resisting an officer with force or violence (3 counts), public intimidation (2 counts), battery of a police officer (2 counts), disturbing the peace/drunkenness, and criminal trespassing, with her bond set at $62,000.




