LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Arthur pleads guilty, sentenced to 14 years in prison

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup Arthur Henderson sentenced to 14 years in prison

Love After Lockup Season 9 inmate Arthur Henderson has pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Arthur was arrested twice after filming for the show. The 30 year old was facing four felony charges stemming from being a felon in possession of a firearm. One of the incidents occurred on September 30 of last year. The other incident occurred on May 24.

@AllThingsLockup on Twitter revealed last week that Arthur agreed to a plea agreement with prosecutors that included a 14-year prison sentence. The plea and sentencing were made official on Wednesday.

ARTHUR HENDERSON SENTENCED TO 14 YEARS

According to court documents, Arthur pleaded guilty to two felony counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon with a prior felony conviction. Both counts were second-degree felonies.

Arthur was sentenced to 14 years in prison with 243 days credit for time served. There is no indication in any of the court documents when (or if) Arthur will be eligible for parole. We will update this article with that information as soon as it is available.

DID ARTHUR SHOOT HOPE?

When Arthur Henderson was arrested in May of 2024, he was initially charged with several felonies, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It was later revealed that the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge was because Hope was reportedly shot multiple times and she told police officers that it was Arthur who shot her.

It was later determined that Arthur was not the shooter. As a result, the aggravated assault charge was dismissed.

According to the police report from the incident, Hope had more than one gunshot wound. From our previous article with details from the report:

The police report from Arthur’s arrest confirms Hope had multiple gunshot wounds — apparently in the butt and/or butt area. After Hope was hospitalized for the gunshot wounds, she told police Arthur shot her, “striking her in the right, center, and left area of her glutes.”

It doesn’t appear Hope was ever charged with anything, including making false statements to police. She has not publicly confirmed any details about the alleged shooting.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


