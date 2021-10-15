On the current season of Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup, former girlfriends Puppy and Amber have gone their separate ways with each of them entering into a relationship with a male ex-con. We previously profiled Amber’s boyfriend Sammy, and now we’re moving on to Puppy’s boo Eric.
Unlike Sammy’s criminal history, Eric’s looks to be almost exclusively drug-related. He has multiple meth possession convictions, and he was booked as recently as 2018. And when he was booked in 2018, he was with his wife?!
According to court records, law enforcement agents of the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force, along with officers of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, served an arrest warrant and made field contact with probationers at Eric’s home on March 1, 2018. Eric and his wife were the two probationers being contacted. The arrest warrant was being served on another man who was present at the house.
Eric’s wife tested positive for both methamphetamine and marijuana before leading agents to where she and Eric hid their controlled substances. Police found marijuana, oxycodone, methamphetamine, a digital weighing scale, multiple plastic bags, and $6,110 in cash. In addition to seizing the cash, police also seized a 2008 Ford vehicle.
Searching current criminal cases in some counties in Georgia is a bit buggy to say the least. I did find one site that says Eric was sentenced for a parole violation the day after the March 1 drug bust mentioned above. He was released on March 29, 2018. The site states Eric was booked and released on July 24, 2019 and lists his case as “pre-trial status.”
The charges listed for the March 1 bust are possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
According to online prison records, here is a timeline of Eric’s stints behind bars:
December 6, 2006 – November 25, 2008
June 10, 2010 – January 28, 2011
May 18, 2011 – February 18, 2013
We did some looking into #LoveAfterLockup #LifeAfterLockup star Puppy's past and we found… A LOT of arrests! 😳 https://t.co/fgwnfmP4mk
— Starcasm (@starcasm) February 13, 2021
And here are some of Eric’s charges and sentences arranged by the date of the offenses, starting with the most recent and working backwards. I made one of them up — let’s see if you can guess which one!
June, 2021
Charge: wearing Ray Ban sunglasses without removing the sticker from the lens
Sentence: 2 months of internet ridicule
October 1, 2009
Charge: Conspiracy
Sentence: 10 years
Charge (2 counts): Possession, manufacture, delivery, distribution, or sale of counterfeit substances
Sentence: 10 years each
According to the indictment, Eric was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, N-benzylpiperazine, 1-(3-trifluoromethyl phenyl) piperazine, and Stanozolol.
September 22, 2005
Charge: Possession of methamphetamine
Sentence: 20 years
November 5, 2004
Charge: Possession of methamphetamine
Sentence: 10 years
Charge: Trafficking methamphetamine
Sentence: 10 years
Charge: Possession of marijuana
Sentence: 12 months
February 11, 2004
Charge: Possession, manufacture, delivery, distribution, or sale of counterfeit substances
Sentence: 5 years
Charge: Possession of marijuana
Sentence: 12 months
#LifeAfterLockup We did a little background check on Amber's boyfriend Sammy and… YIKES! Check out his rather startling arrest history! #Samber #LoveAfterLockup https://t.co/DQFL4yRrcK
— Starcasm (@starcasm) October 15, 2021
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com