We already know that Love After Lockup’s Tayler downplayed her prison bae Chance’s robbery arrest. It also looks like she downplayed her twin sister (and roommate) Bobbie’s criminal history as well.
“My sister has gotten a little lost in her life,” Tayler explains to the cameras on the show after viewers meet Bobbie. “She’s been in prison for a gun charge and theft. Now I just try to keep her really close to me, but I’m worried that Chance and my sister might bump heads.”
Tayler is exactly right about Bobbie getting lost in her life. Bobbie officially went missing in December of 2019. Multiple agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Persons Unit, were actively searching for Bobbie after she hadn’t been seen or heard from for almost two weeks.
Bobbie initially went missing on December 5, and eventually turned up on December 20. “Bobbie called her sister,” Bobbie’s mother posted on Facebook. “I’m glad she’s OK .. She hung up on me when I tried to talk to her ..But at least she is OK.”
Tayler was also correct in stating that her sister was in prison for a gun charge and theft. Bobbie was convicted of misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor trespassing in July of 2016. In November of 2017, Bobbie was found guilty of a felony charge of stealing a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate. I am assuming that it was a firearm, but online court records do not specify.
Bobbie didn’t receive a lot of jail or prison time for her two convictions. But, she violated her probation on both convictions, and that resulted in her longest stints behind bars. She began serving a five-year prison sentence for the felony stealing charge in October of 2018 after her probation was revoked. She couldn’t have been in for much more than a year because she went missing less than 14 months later.
Chance plans to move in with Tayler and her three children when he gets out of prison, but he’s worried about Bobbie also living there. “I just want our relationship to work, and I don’t want nothing to drag us down or hold us back or violate my parole because this is my life too,” Chance explains to Tayler over the phone.
Chance also mentions a previous instance in which Bobbie apparently tricked Tayler. “Remember what happened when I was on the phone with you and she conned you into taking her by her ex-dope dealer’s house to pick up her so-called mail?”
Bobbie is a convicted felon. Parolees are often not allowed to be around other felons, right? Perhaps that will be addressed later this season.
In addition to the time behind bars for the convictions mentioned above, Bobbie has been in and out of jail numerous times over the years. I’ve put together a rough timeline taken from online jail records.
Here are some of Bobbie’s mug shot photos arranged chronologically from top to bottom:
Tayler’s Sister Bobbie Arrest History
The following list includes times that Bobbie was booked. Please note that she could have been booked multiple times for the same charge, including times when she failed to appear for court or violated probation for that charge.
October 11, 2014 – Failure To Appear for Damage To Property
October 12, 2014 – Destruction of Property
July 19, 2015 – Larceny, FTA for Destruction of Property
July 21, 2015 – Stealing (Under $500)
April 16, 2016 – Stealing
June 15, 2016 – 1st Degree Property Damage (damage to motor vehicle with intent to steal)
July 2, 2016 – Stealing, Trespassing
November 6, 2016 – Stealing
January 8, 2017 – Theft/Stealing (Under $500), Trespass, Larceny…
January 14, 2017 – Stealing (Under $500)
April 3, 2017 – Theft/Stealing (Under $500), Larceny, Failure To Appear
July 17, 2017 – Stealing (Under $500), Fugitive – Failure To Appear (x3)
November 17, 2017 – Burglary (person of interest), multiple Failure To Appears
January 4, 2018 – Stealing Firearm/explosive Weapon/Ammonium Nitrate
April 20, 2018 – Theft/Stealing (Under $500) (x3), Trespass, Destruction Of Property, Failure To Appear
August 8, 2019 – Failure To Appear
February 4, 2020 – Probation Violation, Failure To Appear
