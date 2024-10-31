LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Kim and Joey buy a house

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup couple Kim and Joey continue to live out their improbable happily ever after.

On the current season, Kim and Joey are shopping for a house. Starcasm can exclusively reveal the couple moved out of the Airbnb they’ve been filming in and into their own house! Well, Kim’s own house.

Kim and Joey’s New House

According to property records, Kim purchased a super cute, four-bedroom house just outside of Eden, North Carolina back in May. Zillow indicates the house is just under 1,500 square feet and sold for close to $220,000.

A few photos of Kim and Joey’s house from the property listing:

The house is two levels and is situated on a half-acre tree-lined lot.

Property records reveal that Kim’s dad, Ed, co-signed on the mortgage. However, Kim is the only name on the deed.

Property records also reveal that Kim and her ex (?) husband sold their house last year after purchasing it in 2022. The selling prices for that house were over $300,000, with an increase of $19k from when the couple bought it and when they sold it.

Kim And Joey In Their New House

Kim is a VERY frequent poster on social media, and you can clearly see the couple’s new digs in some of her posts over the past few months.

Here are two stills of Joey from Kim’s TikTok in which you can see the kitchen and the front yard:

Here are photos from the property listing:

Did Kim Get Divorced?

Kim revealed while trying on wedding dresses in last week’s episode that she was still married to her ex at the time. Has that changed? Did Kim finally divorce her second husband?

Unfortunately, Starcasm has been unable to confirm either way. Divorce records in North Carolina are difficult to access if you are not one of the parties involved.

It is interesting to note that Joey is often wearing what appears to be a wedding ring on his left ring finger in many of the photos and videos posted by Kim. It’s also interesting to note that the ring appears to have changed from gold to black?

UPDATE – Joey can be seen wearing the gold wedding ring on the show. 🤷🏻‍♀️

On a very positive note, it appears Joey has managed to stay out of legal trouble since his prison release featured on the show. He’s even managed to finish out his parole! That is quite the accomplishment given Joey’s extensive criminal record and his issues with opioid addiction.

Congratulations Kim and Joey! We sincerely wish them all the best, and we look forward to sharing more positive updates.

