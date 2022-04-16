It appears that Love After Lockup Lothario Michael Simmons found some time in between arrests to put his “devil d**k” to work while his girlfriend Maria was “obulatin'” because she is currently pregnant!
The couple shared the news on their joint Instagram account on Thursday. The account shared two images of a sonogram, the latter of which included an inset of Michael in a car tuning in via FaceTime.
“I really don’t like these doctor visits do [sic] to Covid,” the caption begins. “Bundle of joy is perfect 🥰 #blessed 🙏🏼 #godisgood #love #💙”
The caption didn’t provide any information as to how far along Maria is. However, it is clear that the sonogram was done early in the pregnancy given the size of the embryo. You can also read the date that the sonogram was done, which is March 25 of this year.
Michael Simmons recent arrests
The pregnancy comes after a rough couple of years for Michael. He was arrested in November of 2020 and charged with felony child neglect after he left a young boy that he was watching alone at a hotel for hours. Here’s our previous quick recap based on the police report:
The very brief summary is that Michael was responsible for watching a young male child (the child’s age was redacted from the report) at a Daytona Beach hotel. Michael left for more than five hours, during which time a witness saw the unsupervised child “rotate from the beach to the pool deck, go into the ocean, pool and Jacuzzi alone, and play with another hotel guests’ child on the beach.”
The young boy eventually approached hotel staff and asked for food. When the hotel manager ascertained that the child was unsupervised, a call to 911 was placed. Michael later told police that he went to get the child “gummy snacks” and his car broke down. As a result, the child was left unsupervised at the hotel from roughly 2PM until roughly 7:15PM.
Michael was found guilty of felony child neglect in July of 2021. He was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for two days time served, which means he didn’t have to spend any additional time behind bars.
Michael was arrested and jailed again in December “after reportedly live streaming a series of antics, including running across a divided highway and dancing under a traffic light.” He was booked in Florida, but the charge was for being a fugitive from justice. It’s unclear what the warrant for his arrest was for or where it was issued.
Jail records indicate that Michael was released January 20, 2022.
#LoveAfterLockup #LifeAfterLockup Michael and his new boo Maria have something in common: time behind bars! Check out her arrest record, including multiple prostitution charges. PLUS, Maria taunts Sarah with a pic of her daughter Rayne and Sarah responds. https://t.co/ma414wNSam
— Starcasm (@starcasm) March 10, 2020
Maria arrests
Michael isn’t the only one with a history of legal problems, including being behind bars recently. As we previously reported, Maria’s criminal history includes multiple arrests between 2004 and 2019 for charges that include theft, trespassing, prostitution, and “battery on a person over 65 years of age.”
More recently, Maria found herself back behind bars in Miami on a battery charge. According to jail records, Maria was booked April 25, 2021 for misdemeanor battery. She quickly posted a $1,500 bond and was back out.
Here is Maria’s mug shot photo from her April arrest:
It’s unclear who the alleged victim was in the case. When the charge was filed, there was a stay away order implemented. Roughly a month after Maria’s arrest, there was a motion to modify the stay away order filed. It was approved “allowing contact” on June 23, 2021.
The charge was dropped a month later after the prosecutors decided not to prosecute.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com