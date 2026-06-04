Lena the Plug Seeks Share of $1.1 Million in Assets as Divorce Filing Reveals Finances Behind Split From Adam22

OnlyFans creator and podcaster Lena Nersesian, better known online as Lena the Plug, has provided a rare look into her finances as she moves forward with her divorce from husband Adam Grandmaison.

According to divorce documents obtained by Page Six, Lena filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 1, which is also her birthday, ending her three-year marriage to the podcast host and content creator. Court records list April 15, 2026, as the couple’s date of separation.

The filing reveals that Lena is seeking half of the couple’s reported $1.152 million in real estate assets, totaling approximately $576,000. She is also requesting ownership of household furnishings and appliances valued at roughly $50,000, along with $20,000 worth of jewelry, artwork and collectibles.

In addition, Lena asked that the couple’s estimated $100,000 savings account be divided equally and requested half of the reported $40,000 value assigned to their podcasts, “No Jumper” and “Plug Talk.” She also wants to retain control of her social media accounts, which she estimated are worth $20,000.

One of the most surprising claims in the filing involves her financial situation. Despite being one of the internet’s most recognizable adult-content creators, Lena stated in court documents that she does not have a job and lacks access to the couple’s financial records.

“I have no access to any financial resources in this marriage or actual financial information, so all amounts entered are estimates,” she wrote in the filing.

Based on that claim, Lena is requesting $3,000 per month in spousal support from Adam22.

The couple, who married in Tuscany, Italy, in May 2023 after several years together, share a 5-year-old daughter, Parker. Lena is seeking both legal and physical custody of their child as part of the divorce proceedings.

Despite the separation, the pair have continued appearing together professionally. New episodes of their podcast have been released since their reported split, and both have remained active on social media.

Adam22 appeared to acknowledge the breakup publicly this week. After news of the divorce filing surfaced, he shared a post on Instagram Stories that read “FREEDOM.” In another post, he joked, “All Black women who want to date me please DM me. I will buy you a car.”

One of the most controversial moments in Lena and Adam22’s relationship came in 2023 when Lena filmed a scene with adult performer Jason Luv.