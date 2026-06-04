Jessica Shannon and Wife Shyann McCant are Divorcing Three Weeks After Wedding Aired on TV

Just three weeks after footage aired of Jessica Shannon and Shyann McCant getting married on Mama June: From Not to Hot, the couple announced that they’re getting a divorce.

Jessica and Shyann started dating in July 2022, and got engaged September 2024.

Josh Efrid, the ex-husband of Jessica’s sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, officiated the wedding.

TMZ was the first to announce the breakup, with sources telling them that the relationship had simply run its course, but the couple has not officially filed for divorce. Jessica confirmed the news with a Facebook post and an Instagram livestream.

“We kindly ask that everyone be respectful during this time,” Jessica said. “Please don’t send hate or negativity to either of us.”

“This is already a difficult situation, and mean comments or unnecessary drama won’t make it any easier.”

Shayann has also released a statement stating that she’s the one who left and asked Jessica for a divorce. “There’s nothing back to say about Jessie at all. It just became too much for me and that’s okay.”

She also addressed the rumors that she married Jessica for money. “If anyone can tell me where the money is, please let me know.🥴”