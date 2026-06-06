Lena the Plug, Adam22 Divorce Was a Hoax!

The Lena the Plug and Adam 22 divorce documents were allegedly forged and filed by a stalker fan.

“Last month I went to check my mailbox, and I had all of this rejected paperwork from a courthouse. Somebody has been trying to file for divorce on my behalf,” OF influencer Lena said in a social media video on June 4 after news broke that she filed for divorce from her husband, Adam 22.

She said the person who filled out the documents also sent in a $435 check to pay for the fees, which gave away the person’s identity.

“The name on the check matches the name that the police gave me when they arrived at my house two different times doing a wellness check,” Lena said, “claiming that somebody called and said that I was being abused by my husband. I let the cops come in and reassured them that I did not make the call. But I remembered the name. It was a name that was hard to forget.”

Lena filed an identity theft report on May 6.