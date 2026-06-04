LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Andrea arrested twice for felony shoplifting, sues Buc-ee’s for slip and fall

Love After Lockup Season 3 star Andrea Sylvester had the rare distinction of dating an inmate on the show who had fewer arrests than her. Andrea (not Andrea the Mormon) dated south Florida drug kingpin Lamondre Fluker, but she had a very lengthy list of priors herself — mostly for theft and shoplifting.

Andrea managed to stay out of legal trouble for a long time after filming for the show, but she was booked for shoplifting in December of 2025. Her arrest turned out to be a bit more sympathetic than expected when it was later revealed she was stealing items she needed for a job in the medical field she was recently hired for.

43-year-old Andrea was facing a felony charge because of her prior theft convictions. She pleaded nolo contendere (no contest) to a misdemeanor count of petit theft and received 12 months of probation. Luckily for Andrea, her probation was terminated early on April 8 — just a few weeks before she was arrested again.

ANDREA SYLVESTER ARRESTED TWICE IN 2026

It appears Andrea Sylvester has returned to her full-time shoplifting ways. She has been arrested for felony shoplifting multiple times over the past two months. The alleged shoplifting incidents all occurred in April, but Andrea wasn’t arrested for one of them until this week.

According to court documents, Andrea and a man named Darren loaded shopping carts with merchandise at three different home improvement superstore locations and left without paying.

On April 20, the couple allegedly stole paper towels and five five-gallon buckets of Olympic stain with a total retail value over $840 from a Home Depot in New Smyrna Beach. Andrea and Darren were identified through security camera footage and a warrant for Andrea’s arrest was issued on May 21.

Andrea was arrested just before midnight on June 1. She was later booked into the Volusia County Jail early in the AM on June 2.

Ten days after Andrea and Darren allegedly stole paper towels and stain from the Home Depot in New Smyrna Beach, they were using the same method to allegedly try to steal houseplants and flooring materials from two different home improvement stores just outside of Orlando.

According to court documents, Andrea and Darren were arrested after allegedly shoplifting at Lowe’s in Oviedo, Florida on April 30 because they were using a stolen license plate on their vehicle. Police had the empty parked Chevrolet Traverse under surveillance when Darren and Andrea “approached the vehicle and began loading items into the vehicle.”

Police confirmed the license plate had been stolen earlier in the day. It was duct taped over another license plate that revealed the owner of the Chevrolet Traverse was Avis.

“During an inventory of the vehicle, I observed a receipt for Lowe’s which indicated that a bottle of water and soda beverage were purchased but nothing about any other items,” an officer on the scene wrote. Darren “was observed loading items into the back of the vehicle to include plants.

Officers contacted Lowe’s loss prevention who were able to confirm Darren and Andrea “left the store with multiple items worth approximately $379.78 which they failed to pay for.”

Andrea was read her Miranda rights. When asked what she was doing in Oviedo, Andrea stated “shoplifting.”

In addition to the items from Lowe’s, police also observed items from Home Depot in the vehicle. They contacted the Home Depot down the street in Oviedo and the loss prevention officer was able to confirm via security video footage that Andrea and Darren had taken the items from the store without paying.

The items taken from Home Depot included more paper towels, a sponge, a bucket, and roughly $1,500 worth of flooring.

Andrea is currently facing three separate felony charges for the different shoplifting incidents. The amount of merchandise from the Lowe’s (houseplants, etc.) didn’t total more than the felony minimum of $750, but Andrea’s prior felony theft convictions elevated that charge from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Andrea’s partner Darren (mug shot photo above) is facing eight felony theft charges in at least four counties. He also caught a misdemeanor charge after telling officers his name was Edward Ruffin. Darren’s currently still in custody in Seminole County with a total bond amount over $212,000.

Credit to According To Amber for first reporting on Andrea’s arrests.

ANDREA SUES BUC-EE’S FOR SLIP-AND-FALL INCIDENT

It appears Andrea Sylvester has come up with a way to pay for a criminal defense attorney. She has sued convenience superstore chain Buc-ee’s after an alleged slip-and-fall incident.

According to Andrea’s civil lawsuit filed on May 27, she was shopping at the Buc-ee’s location in Daytona Beach on November 27, 2025 when the incident occurred.

“While Plaintiff was visiting Defendant’s business, she slipped and fell on an interior rug that was saturated with water, sustaining significant personal injuries,” the lawsuit claims. More from the filing:

As a direct and proximate result of the negligence of Defendant, Plaintiff suffered bodily injury resulting in pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, permanent and significant scarring, mental anguish, loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, loss of earning, loss of the ability to earn money, and aggravation of previously existing condition. The losses are either permanent or continuing and Plaintiff will suffer the losses in the future.

Andrea is suing for an amount to be determined by a jury, but states in the filing that the minimum amount of damages would be $50,001.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com