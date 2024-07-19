Liz Woods was supposed to marry Big Ed Brown last August (2023,) but the engagement fell apart over pasta. Breaking up was nothing new for the tumultuous couple, but this was the final straw. Just a few months later Liz met her current boyfriend Jayson Zuniga on an 8-mile run and her life hasn’t been the same since.
Liz gave an interview to TV Insider where she gushed about Jayson.
One of the many positive things she has to say about him is the fact that they haven’t even broken up once in their time together.
Liz was actually planning to stay single for a while before she met Jayson, but once they started hanging out they became “inseparable.”
“Since then, I truly feel like when I read these sayings of like, someone can give you everything you’ve needed in three months that someone couldn’t in three years, I truly believe that,” Liz says. “It just fell into my lap, and we have been strong. We’ve not had one breakup.”
Jayson is so much different than Big Ed
Liz says everything about her relationship with Jayson is so much different than her on-and-off relationship with Big Ed. One big difference is how “chivalrous” Jayson is. Liz says she hasn’t opened a car door since they met.
Is Jayson a dad? What does Jayson do for a living
Jayson is the father of a young son, and a Navy Veteran. He currently works for the Navy as an instructor.
Are Liz and Jayson planning on getting married?
Liz says that she feels like Jayson is her “person” and “other half,” but they’re not in a rush to move forward right now. They are living together in San Diego, however.
Was Liz dating Jayson when she filmed the Tell All?
Liz appeared with Big Ed at the 5-part 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All special, which will air July 28, 2024. Not only did the couples all come together on the reunion-style stage, they were also filmed while staying in a mansion together.
At one point of a preview clip, Big Ed is seen yelling at Thais and Sophie in a hot tub as they cling together.
This is DEF news: during the end of this season of #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter we can see Big Ed, Patrick, Thais, and Sophie all in a hot tub together & Big Ed is lecturing the women. This is a new bonus segment on top of the traditional tell-all… expect some fireworks & Ed to… pic.twitter.com/5LctCnVPQa
— SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) June 18, 2024
Jayson wasn’t worried about Liz filming with Big Ed again, in fact he was nothing but supportive. His hope was that she could find closure and ask the questions of Big Ed that she wanted to ask.
“I just feel like that is such a respectful move for him coming into my life and my world that just shows a lot of love. He’s never held it against me,” Liz told TV Insider.
Is Big Ed dating anyone?
Big Ed has also teased that he’s seeing someone new by posting photos on social media of himself with different women, but it looks like he hasn’t found a new long-term relationship.