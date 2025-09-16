|

PLATHVILLE What happened to Isaac Plath’s plane? Did he sell it?

ByAsa Hawks

Did Isaac Plath sell his airplane?

During the Welcome To Plathville Season 7 premiere, Isaac Plath revealed he has put his dreams of becoming a professional pilot on the back burner.

“I just recently got a new job farming,” Isaac said. “I just love driving tractors. I’ve always loved driving tractors.”

He then revealed the impact of his new job on his career goals. “I’m still a certified pilot, and that’s gonna be my long-term career,” Isaac claimed. “But, I’ve always wanted to farm, though, and so I’m in no big rush. I wanna enjoy it while I can.”

DID ISAAC PLATH SELL HIS PLANE?

Isaac Plath announced the purchase of a single-engine airplane during the fifth season of Welcome To Plathville. “I’m here at the Cairo airport right now because I just bought an airplane,” a very excited Isaac said. “It’s a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to have my own plane since I can — as far back as I can remember.”

Because Isaac was only 16 at the time, he required a little help. Isaac’s flight instructor (and Kim Plath’s boyfriend) Ken Palmer “went halves” with Isaac. Meanwhile, Kim Plath said on the show her name was on the loan.

According to the FAA, Ken Palmer registered the 1978 Piper Cherokee Warrior II in February of 2022.

Also according to the FAA, the registration of the plane transferred from Ken to a Mississippi man in July of this year.

A quick search turns up a listing for the plane posted on Facebook by Ken Palmer in June of 2025. Ken was asking $110,000 with an annual inspection, and $85,000 without an annual. At the time of the listing, the plane was located at the Cairo, Georgia airport.

In summary, it does appear Isaac Plath (and Ken Palmer) sold his airplane earlier this year. (In case you missed it, Ken also sold his house in Florida and announced he planned to move to the Plath’s hometown of Cairo.)

DOES ISAAC PLATH HAVE HIS PILOT’S LICENSE?

Isaac claimed on Welcome To Plathville that he is still a certified pilot, but is that actually true?

That does appear to be the case. The FAA website indicates Isaac Plath has a private pilot certificate. The certificate was issued in March of 2024.

@starcasmnet Meet Isaac Plath’s new girlfriend Kaylynn! #WelconeToPlathville ♬ original sound – Starcasm

While filming for Welcome To Plathville Season 7, Isaac revealed he was in his first serious relationship with girlfriend Kaylynn. Perhaps getting rid of his plane was an indication of just how serious the relationship was/is?

“I think that having a plane is kinda attractive to the ladies,” Isaac said on screen in Season 5. “A lot of different ladies have different opinions, but, you know, in general, I think it kinda is pretty sexy.”

Of course, tractors can be sexy too. Actually, I don’t think there is a song titled “She Thinks My Airplane’s Sexy.”

I’ll wrap this post up with someone else who thought Isaac was pretty sexy with an airplane — his mom Kim Plath…

