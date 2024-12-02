LAGUNA BEACH Lauren Conrad, Trey Phillips, Dieter Schmitz and more attend 2004 class reunion

The OG’s of MTV’s Laguna Beach are celebrating another milestone together. This year marks the 20 year reunion for the 2004 class of Laguna Beach High School. See LC, Trey, Dieter and other familiar faces in photos from their momentous return…

Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach is an MTV reality series that ran from 2004-2006. The early 2000’s favorite introduced the word to stars like Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti, who found themselves in the center of a love triangle with underclassman, now Uncommon James designer, Kristin Cavallari.

Along with Conrad and Colletti, season one featured original main cast members Trey Phillips, Christina Schuller, Morgan Olsen and Lo Bosworth as they entered their senior year. The show followed the group through graduation and for some, on into the future on additional seasons of Laguna Beach and spin-off series The Hills.



Lauren Conrad High School Reunion

20 years later the Laguna Beach gang is back! This weekend in their home state of California the reality stars joined their peers for a reunion to remember. They celebrated at the ocean-side event space Hotel Laguna. Cheers to the class of 2004!

Trey, LC and Dieter @ 20 year reunion! Mine is next year (Kristin’s class!) #LagunaBeach pic.twitter.com/5cK4rr8uO6 — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) December 1, 2024

In photos collected by laguna_biotch on Instagram, fans will be able to point out LC, Stephen, Trey, Dieter, Christina and Morgan.

Morgan Olsen (now Smith) now runs a lifestyle brand in Charleston, South Carolina (wouldn’t it be epic to see her on Southern Charm?!) and Dieter Schmitz is a family man sharing two small kids with wife Isabell. Not everyone from LBHS class of 2004 was in attendance, though: Lo Bosworth was unable to attend due to a recent surgery.

Next year the Class of 2005 turns 20: who thinks Kristin Cavallari and classmate Talan Torriero will attend?

