LAGUNA BEACH Lauren Conrad, Trey Phillips, Dieter Schmitz and more attend 2004 class reunion

ByAshley Marie

 

The OG’s of MTV’s Laguna Beach are celebrating another milestone together. This year marks the 20 year reunion for the 2004 class of Laguna Beach High School. See LC, Trey, Dieter and other familiar faces in photos from their momentous return…

Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach is an MTV reality series that ran from 2004-2006. The early 2000’s favorite introduced the word to stars like Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti, who found themselves in the center of a love triangle with underclassman, now Uncommon James designer, Kristin Cavallari.

Along with Conrad and Colletti, season one featured original main cast members Trey Phillips, Christina Schuller, Morgan Olsen and Lo Bosworth as they entered their senior year. The show followed the group through graduation and for some, on into the future on additional seasons of Laguna Beach and spin-off series The Hills.

Lauren Conrad High School Reunion

20 years later the Laguna Beach gang is back! This weekend in their home state of California the reality stars joined their peers for a reunion to remember. They celebrated at the ocean-side event space Hotel Laguna. Cheers to the class of 2004!

In photos collected by laguna_biotch on Instagram, fans will be able to point out LC, Stephen, Trey, Dieter, Christina and Morgan.

Morgan Olsen (now Smith) now runs a lifestyle brand in Charleston, South Carolina (wouldn’t it be epic to see her on Southern Charm?!) and Dieter Schmitz is a family man sharing two small kids with wife Isabell. Not everyone from LBHS class of 2004 was in attendance, though: Lo Bosworth was unable to attend due to a recent surgery.

Next year the Class of 2005 turns 20: who thinks Kristin Cavallari and classmate Talan Torriero will attend?

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



web analytics


Similar Posts

|

Lee Moir, 34-year-old Justin Bieber impersonator abused and threatened a 12-year-old girl

ByStarcasm Staff

34-year-old Lee Moir, of Toronto, set up a Facebook Page pretending to be everyone’s favorite pop idol Justin Beiber, and successfully used that profile to sexually abuse and then threaten a 12-year-old girl. Yuck. Gross. Despicable.

|

16 and Pregnant’s Felicia Cooke photos, videos, bio and links

ByAsa Hawks

Episode 2 of 16 and Pregnant Season 2b features Felicia Cooke, a half-Honduran high school student from Lewisville, Texas. Keep reading to find out all you need to know about Felicia, baby daddy Alex and their daughter Genesis including pictures, video and links to Felicia’s Facebook and Formspring accounts!

| | |

PHOTOS Snooki and Drita Davanzo of Mob Wives meet, The Situation trembles

ByAsa Hawks

Could it be that Snooki has found a replacement for her towering Guidette powerhouse pal JWoww? Normally I would scoff at the mere suggestion of being able to replace the incomparably intimidating Jersey Shore star, but that was before I realized there is a comparable intimidating reality powerhouse gal that could do it… Mob Wives‘ Drita Davanzo! Keep reading to see photos of the pair together on Staten Island earlier today as well as their mutually adoring Twitter exchange.

(All I have to say is, The Situation needs to watch out!)

| |

Chris Colfer’s children’s book to debut at #1 on New York Times best-seller list

ByDarren O

Chris Colfer of Glee fame has transformed his notoriety from the hit musical show into a rather unique and apparently successful new career. The actor has turned author as he’s written a children’s book called “The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell.” He’s been out doing some signings and promotions and it looks like his hard work is going to pay off, big time. Read Chris’ happy tweet, find out about the book and get a direct link to where you can get your own copy.

RHOC Is Eddie Judge’s heart condition finally fixed?
| |

RHOC Is Eddie Judge’s heart condition finally fixed?

ByJessica Bradford

On this season of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge opened up about the anguish of watching her husband, Eddie, struggle with a serious heart condition. In failed procedure after failed procedure, Tamra revealed that Eddie started to lose hope. “God, why are you doing this to me,” he questioned. Tamra broke down…