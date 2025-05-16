|

90 DAY FIANCE Leida Margaretha felony charges dismissed EXCLUSIVE

ByAsa Hawks

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Leida Margaretha avoids prison time again as multiple felony charges have been dropped against her for the second time in less than six months.

According to court documents exclusively obtained by Starcasm, the felony charges of theft, wire fraud, and bail jumping filed against Leida in May of last year were dismissed on Wednesday.

The Court dismissed the case after a motion filed by prosecutors indicated that they did not feel they had enough evidence to convict. From the State’s Motion To Dismiss:

The State of Wisconsin, by District Attorney Kenneth Hamm, moves the Court to dismiss this matter, without prejudice. In preparation for trial, the State has concerns about its ability to meet it’s burden of proof at this time. The State has conferred with the victim in this matter and is in compliance with victim’s rights laws.

LEIDA MARGARETHA ALLEGATIONS

Leida Margaretha was arrested and charged with three felony counts in May of 2024 after she allegedly embezzled money from a business she was working for.

From Starcasm’s previous post about this arrest:

The criminal complaint details all the fraudulent charges, listing them with their dates. The total of these charges amounts to $14,473.92.

The Mix-Tech owner later reported to the investigator that ‘some of the transferred funds had been reimbursed to the company bank accounts.’

Prior to the May, 2024 arrest, Leida was arrested and charged with felony fraud, theft and forgery in October of 2023. The allegations once again involved Leida being accused of taking money from an employer.

Those felony charges were dismissed in December of 2024.

LEIDA MARGARETHA STILL FACING CHARGES

Despite having multiple felony cases against her dismissed, Leida Margaretha is still facing more criminal charges — including one felony.

As Starcasm previously reported, Leida was arrested on January 24 of this year after an altercation with her husband, Eric Rosenthal.

During the altercation, Leida allegedly threatened to harm herself with a knife, according to the police report. She also allegedly grabbed the couples young dog “with both hands around its neck and slammed it to the ground.”

The police report also revealed that Leida was pregnant at the time of her arrest.

Leida is facing misdemeanor charges of domestic disorderly conduct while armed with a dangerous weapon and mistreating animals. She is also facing a felony count of bail jumping because she was out on bond from her previous arrest(s) at the time of the incident, and committing a crime is a violation of the terms of her bond.

The former 90 Day Fiancé is due back in court for a preliminary hearing later this month.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


