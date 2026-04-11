60 DAYS IN Travis ‘Drip’ Rosenboro died by suicide after bond reduction and release

60 Days In Season 8 inmate Travis “Drip” Rosenboro passed away in June of last year.

According to the death certificate, Travis died at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina on June 12, 2025 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was just 24 years old.

Below is a Facebook post from Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary announcing Travis’s funeral service and celebration of life:

Based on the Instagram post and gallery below, Drip had at least one child:

Starcasm shared a post with updates on many of the inmates featured on 60 Days In Season 8 in August of 2023, and Travis was at the top of our list.

“Drip was perhaps the most frequently featured inmate cast member of 60 Days In Season 8,” our entry began. “He revealed on the show that he was facing a murder charge and had been incarcerated at Pitt County Detention Center for more than 2 years due to his bond being so high.”

Travis’s bond was initially set at $2.5 million when he was arrested in November, 2020 for the shooting death of 20-year-old Khadafi Barnes. His bond was reduced to $1 million in December of 2022. It was reduced again to $250,000 in August of 2023.

Travis was able to post the $250,000 bond and was released in October of 2023. That means he was an inmate of the Pitt County Jail for almost three years while awaiting trial.

According to Reflector, “a legal abatement of Rosenboro’s charges was filed June 18 and signed by Pitt County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jeffery Foster, dismissing the case.”

Starcasm was unable to locate any video clips of Travis on 60 Days In. However, we did track down this interview with Drip from 2019:

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com