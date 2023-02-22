Kylie Jenner ex-bff Jordyn Woods clothing line a ‘cash grab’ says TikTok critics

Have you been wondering what Kylie Jenner’s ex-bff Jordyn Woods has been up to since being exiled by the Kardashian family?
The model has recently created a small fashion line of dresses, and fans on TikTok are less than impressed.
Who is Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods, 25, has been in and out of the news for over a decade. Once joined at the hip with middle school best friend billionaire Kylie Jenner, the model has been more quiet since scandal erupted*
Woods was signed to Wilhelmina Models in 2015 after an agent discovered her on Instagram. When things were good between Jenner and Jordy, the two starred together on the 2017 reality show Life of Kylie.
The plus size beauty has walked the runway for size inclusive brands like Lane Bryant and Christian Siriano.
Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson
Jordyn Woods was banished by the Kardashians after she was accused of hooking up with Khloe’s on and off again flame Tristan Thompson.
Khloe has two children with Thompson, and the rumor sent shockwaves through the family. Though Thompson has cheated on Kardashian multiple times with several women, the Woods accusation was seen as the ultimate betrayal.
Jordyn Woods appeared on Red Table Talk to clear the air in 2019, even participating in a lie detector test which seemed to exonerate her from blame.
Regardless, Kylie and the rest of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians crew have written her off completely.
Woods by Jordyn
Jordyn has put her name on a few different fashion launches in the past. In 2018, Woods launched her own size-inclusive activewear line, SECNDNTURE.
In 2020 during the height of COVID-19, the runway model collaborated with PrettyLittleThing, creating the “Quarantine Collection.”
Woods’ newest venture is a clothing line called Woods by Jordyn, which currently features three mesh midi-dresses, all priced at $123 each.
Fans are NOT impressed with the dress line, and users on TikTok have called it everything from “overpriced,” “cheap,” and a “cash grab.” User ‘thestellawilliams‘ has been the most vocal with her critiques, immediately unfollowing the brand after receiving her dresses.
@thestellawilliams
Woods by Jordyn, count your mf days. Be soooo ffr rn. #jordynwoods
If you’re curious about the fashion line you can purchase it here for yourself. We suggest maybe sticking to your old Jordyn x Kylie lip kit instead, though…
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com