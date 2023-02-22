Batsheva Haart turns 30! See the My Unorthodox Life star’s sexiest IG posts

Happy Birthday, Batsheva! The star of My Unorthodox Life is breaking free of her strict religion and steaming up Instagram!
See the star’s sexiest IG posts, and celebrate Batsheva Haart’s new decade of life!
Batsheva Haart’s Orthodox life
When fans first met Batsheva Haart on the Netflix series My Unorthodox Life she was arguing with then-husband Ben Weinstein about the potential of her wearing jeans.
Growing up in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community of Munsey, NY, Haart had to uphold strict rules including modesty, Kosher-eating and differing to her husband.
In season two we found out that the pair went their separate ways, forging their own paths to live the best individual lives they can after divorce.
The Jewish queen is no longer begging for approval… Haart is officially her own woman, and ahead of her 30th birthday she is writing her own rules.
Batsheva on Instagram
Shocking to believe that the once strict Batsheva is flaunting her perfect body on Instagram, but she is and we are living for it!
Haart is celebrating her birthday week, and we are celebrating her sexiest Instagram moments. While most would write this off as just another IG influencer showing skin, knowing the journey Batsheva took to get here makes this the ultimate expression of freedom.
Batsheva channels Kourtney Kardashian, PDA included.
Batsheva shows her THONG in Miami for a 90’s throwback.
St. Barths has Batsheva Haart going totally sheer, flaunting her curves on vacation.
Miami’s Swim Week had Haart in some pretty Unorthodox cut-outs.
Vegas brings out Batsheva’s wild side.
Happy Birthday and best wishes ever to Batsheva Haart! We can’t wait to see your style-evolution continue into your 30’s!
My Unorthodox Life currently has two seasons on Netflix.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com