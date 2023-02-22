36-year-old Tammy Slaton Willingham has struggled with weight issues for her entire life, so she was very happy to qualified for weight loss surgery last year. The progress has been documented for Season 4 of 1000 LB SISTERS and tonight’s episode (6, “A Lot of Cooks in the Kitchen”) Tammy gets fully cleared for the surgery.
“I was always big. I was big from birth,” Tammy said last week when she got the first round of approvals for the surgery. Tammy says her mom would buy adult-sized clothes that they would alter for her when she was two and three years old.
“It just progressed, I got depressed, then it turned into a food addiction,” Tammy says. “The devil tried to take me out. I overcomed everything. I kicked the devil in the balls and got approved for surgery.”
Tammy has dealt with food addiction and mental health issues that have made weight loss extremely difficult for her. Many of Tammy’s family members struggle with obesity and obesity related illnesses, but Tammy has had the most struggle with her weight and subsequent health problems.
She has almost died several times, and found the possibility of getting weight-loss surgery “mind-blowing” because one of the times she almost passed away was eight months prior to being approved for the surgery. At the time was placed in a medically-induced coma and had to have a trash surgically installed in her neck.
“It’s been a long journey, all the ups and the downs, but it’s worth it,” Tammys says on tonight’s episode. “I’m worth it.”
Thankfully, Tammy’s weight loss surgery has been effective and she’s dropped significant weight while in a rehab facility. She’s even found love. Tammy married fellow rehab patient Caleb Willingham in November 2022.
Tammy has shared some recent updates of her weight loss on social media, mostly on her TikTok account @tammyslaton2020.
PHOTOS: TLC/@tammyslaton2020 on TikTok