Kim Plath back with Ken Palmer, talks having a baby in Welcome To Plathville Season 8 trailer

TLC just dropped the first preview trailer for Welcome To Plathville Season 8 premiering Tuesday, March 31 at 10/9c.

The teaser clip provides a glimpse at what viewers can expect to see this season, including the return of Kim Plath’s boyfriend Ken Palmer.

Last season, Kim stated she and Ken were no longer in a romantic relationship, but many viewers doubted her claim. Ken has come under fire for his controversial social media posts, and some fans speculated Kim was just trying to distance herself from the controversy.

Speculation that Kim and Ken were still together was further fueled by the fact that Ken sold his house in Florida last year and posted about relocating near the Plath family in Cairo, Georgia. Kim was renting a house in Florida, but it appears she, too, is heading to Plathville.

“Kim has returned to the family farm, embracing the opportunity to build a future that’s fully her own,” reads the press release from TLC announcing the new season. “As she rekindles her relationship with boyfriend Ken and works toward healing her bond with Lydia, she’s leaning into growth and second chances.”

In the trailer, Kim also brings up the possibility that she and Ken might try to have a baby together.

#Plathville Some of the recent Facebook posts made by Kim Plath's new boyfriend Ken Palmer are sure to have people talking 😬 #WelcomeToPlathville

LINK: https://t.co/IZVl5FAI5S pic.twitter.com/AalkCoeXnD — Starcasm (@starcasm) September 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Kim’s ex-husband Barry Plath is also moving on. “With the divorce behind him, Barry is stepping confidently into this next chapter and ready to see where dating might lead.”

Perhaps the biggest change this season will be from Lydia Plath. It’s a Plath family rite of passage to have the entire family team up against your significant other, and Lydia’s husband Zac Wyse is no exception. “With Zac’s support, Lydia stands firm in her boundaries and makes it clear that respect, especially from her family is non-negotiable.”

More from the press release on what to expect from Welcome To Plathville Season 8:

Ethan makes a bold move in an effort to fight for his relationship with Teegan. Determined not to repeat past mistakes, he takes meaningful steps to prove he’s ready for a committed future. Isaac worries things may be moving too quickly with girlfriend Kaylynn, but Kaylynn knows her worth and won’t stick around for uncertainty. Micah refocuses after a difficult breakup, determined to rebuild his life on his own terms, and Moriah’s time in Montana has brought her a sense of peace and perspective.

The press release makes no mention of Ethan Plath’s drawn out divorce from Olivia Plath. As Starcasm was the first to report, the couple’s divorce was FINALLY made official just last week. I seriously doubt Olivia Plath was willing to film again, so perhaps producers will kind of skip over the divorce drama?

I suppose we will all have to wait and see when Welcome To Plathville returns Tuesday, March 31 at 10/9c on TLC.

