Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath are officially divorced EXCLUSIVE

Welcome To Plathville couple Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath are officially divorced.

Starcasm broke the news that Ethan Plath filed for divorce in Minnesota on February 16, which was roughly two years after Olivia first filed for dissolution in February of 2024.

Starcasm can now exclusively reveal that a judge approved the dissolution without a hearing on February 23. The dissolution decree was officially filed on February 25, which was exactly three years after the couple’s official date of separation.

HOW DID ETHAN AND OLIVIA GET DIVORCED SO FAST?

How did the Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath dissolution filing get approved in just one week?

In what may come as a bit of a surprise to Welcome To Plathville viewers, it appears Ethan and Olivia had everything worked out in advance. That, and the fact that they do not share any minor children, allowed the couple to file a joint dissolution and receive approval without a hearing.

ETHAN AND OLIVIA DIVORCE TERMS

In their dissolution filing, Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath agreed to no spousal support for either party. Ethan and Olivia would retain any and all individual assets, bank accounts, and debts.

Ethan’s assets included a 1976 Chrysler New Yorker, a 1978 Chrysler New Yorker, a 1937 Plymouth, and a Roth IRA account.

Olivia’s assets included a 2016 Subaru Outback, a SoFi investment account, and her business, Sunshine Media, Inc.

As far as the reason for the divorce, “there has been an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage relationship between the parties.”

Ethan lists his employer as Discovery TLC with gross monthly earnings of $2,500. (In his previous filing in 2024 Ethan stated he also worked for UPS.)

Olivia is self-employed and “her earnings vary.”

Just in case you were wondering, Olivia Plath is not currently pregnant.

The filing states “neither party is seeking a name change,” seemingly confirming Olivia’s previous statements that she intended to keep the last name Plath after the divorce.

As part of the agreement, “each party is responsible for their own individual attorney fees and costs incurred in this proceeding.” An attorney is listed for Ethan, while Olivia is listed as a “self-represented litigant.”

Olivia Plath has yet to comment publicly about the new divorce filing. We will keep an eye out and share any statements she makes after the news breaks.

We will also be keeping an eye out for a wedding announcement from Ethan and Teegan!

Congratulations to Ethan and Olivia! I’m sure this was a HUGE relief for both of them.

