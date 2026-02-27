LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Keith Collier’s dad arrested EXCLUSIVE DETAILS

It’s a good thing Love After Lockup star LaTisha Collier is working towards becoming a lawyer because she and her family continue to get into legal trouble.

The latest Collier arrest is LaTisha’s husband Keith Collier’s dad. Keith Collier Sr. was arrested in Davenport, Iowa early this morning after a night out with friends.

54-year-old Keith Sr. has been charged with interference with official acts, no proof of insurance, and excessive window tint — all of which are misdemeanors.

KEITH COLLIER SR ARREST DETAILS

According to the police report exclusively obtained by Starcasm, Keith was pulled over in downtown Davenport at approximately 2:00 AM after an officer observed him driving a white 2007 GMC Yukon with dark window tint.

The officer asked Keith for his driver’s license and insurance, but the insurance card Keith provided the officer was expired. The officer states Keith “could not produce valid proof of auto insurance.”

From the police report:

The defendant was ordered out of the vehicle, but he refused. He was commanded several more times to exit the car, and eventually was physically removed from the car. While officers were attempting to remove the defendant, the co-defendant wrapped her arm around his right arm and pulled the defendant back toward the car.

As a result of Keith resisting, he was charged with misdemeanor interference with official acts.

According to the report, “the window tint of the driver’s window was 10% transparency, and needed to be 70% or greater to be legal.”

Keith Collier, Sr. was booked into the Scott County Jail at 3:06 AM. He posted his $900 bond and was released just a few hours after being booked.

The police report mentions a female co-defendant who was with Keith in the SUV and tried to prevent police from removing Keith from the vehicle. The 33-year-old woman was booked at 2:52 AM on misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts and open container. She posted her $600 bond and was also released after just a few hours.

