Duggar daughter Jinger Vuolo is pregnant with baby number 3

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

A Duggar is pregnant! 19 Kids and Counting stars Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are expecting baby number 3. The Christian influencer announced her pregnancy on October 15, 2024 with an exclusive with PEOPLE and a livestream of her doctor’s appointment on their couples YouTube channel.

The longtime couple wed in November 2016 and are currently parents to two daughters Felicity, 6, and Evangeline, 3. Jinger Duggar is due with her third in March 2025 meaning that she is between 4 months along, having waited until after the 12 week mark to announce, as many couples do.

Jinger Vuolo children

Jinger Duggar, 30, and Jeremy Vuolo, 37, are different than other Duggars in the sense that they keep their kids and their family planning private and separate from their fans. In social media posts their two daughters are often shown from the back or with emojis covering their faces.

As for family planning, the couple has admitted to controlling when they conceive, a scandalous take from a 19 Kids and Counting star. The pair have always gone against the grain, however, moving first to Loredo, Texas and then to Los Angeles, California.

To quote Jinger on whether or not there will be more babies, she expresses hesitation, telling PEOPLE:

I mean, I felt like I was set with two, but I don’t know. Three was kind of what we had always said was a really good number,” she continues. “So three or four. I don’t know. But I think three is what I’m leaning towards right now.”

