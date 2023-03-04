THE DUGGARS Anna Duggar forced to snub husband Josh on birthday in prison

Despite the fact that Josh Duggar is in prison for possessing disgusting materials involving children, his wife Anna has been nothing but loyal.
The 19 Kids and Counting star has been visiting her husband in prison religiously (no pun intended) but there was one major milestone she had to skip out on… and rumor has it, Duggar is NOT pleased.
The decline of Josh Duggar
Josh Duggar, eldest child of Jim-Bob and Michelle Duggar, has been surrounded in controversy for nearly a decade.
After marrying wife Anna Duggar in 2008, the two have been battling against Josh’s demons and the media firestorm that has resulted.
Duggar is currently in prison serving 12.5 years for receiving and possessing pornography videos featuring extremely young subjects. Even though most would consider this behavior inexcusable, Anna Duggar has remained true to her strict faith and has refused to leave his side.
Anna Duggar visits Josh in prison
According to reports, Anna Duggar has been visiting Josh as often as she is allowed… driving several hours both ways just to spend a glimpse of time with her disgraced husband.
The prison where he is housed is FCI Seagoville and it is strict, not allowing any technology use or cell phones to be had by prisoners. Inmates get one supervised call per month.
It looks like this is another rule Duggar couldn’t help but break.
In solitary confinement for possessing an illegal cell phone, Duggar is not allowed to receive visitors as part of his punishment. Unfortunately for his family, the timing of this restriction fell over his 35th birthday.
Josh Duggar birthday disaster
Because of Duggar’s constant rule breaking, his family was not allowed to see him on his birthday… and neither was anyone else.
FCI Seagoville doesn’t do anything special for inmates birthdays, and couldn’t care less than his punishment put a hindrance on his “big day.”
Your day is probably going better than Josh Duggar's. So that's nice! https://t.co/V6Ja4nmIxy
— Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) March 3, 2023
Anna Duggar was forced to be away from her husband for his milestone, which no doubt upset the Counting On star who has been devoted since his sentence began in 2021.
We aren’t even sure the next time Anna will be able to see Josh – solidary confinement can last up to months!
