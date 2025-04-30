PLATHVILLE Olivia Plath claims Ethan Plath is a Christian Nationalist who threatened her with a gun and is already engaged to Teegan Nichols

Olivia Plath is sounding off on her ex Ethan Plath and claims are getting messy. The Welcome to Plathville star recounts Ethan threatening her with a gun because of his ‘Christian Nationalist’ views and infers that he finally wants to fast track their divorce because he’s engaged to Teegan Nichols.

Ethan and Olivia Plath domestic violence

Shared straight from Olivia Plath’s TikTok, podcast host Sarah Fraser of The Sarah Fraser Show recently highlighted a crazy clip of the Welcome to Plathville star unleashing on ex Ethan Plath.

In the clip above, Olivia goes all out, holding nothing back:

I don’t want to get threatened by a gun because I’m not a Christian Nationalist, so I don’t want to be married to you anymore. […] I want to stay alive and I’m scared of you.

Is Ethan Plath engaged to Teegan Nichols?

The most shocking piece of tea spilled by Olivia Plath has to be that Ethan is already engaged to his girlfriend Teegan Nichols. While it isn’t confirmed by the couple yet, Olivia says Ethan has recently shown interest in finalizing their divorce after a year of dragging his feet and infers the reason for this is so Ethan can re-marry.

Ethan went Instagram Official with Nichols in December 2024 while he was still legally committed. Now Olivia says the pair are headed to the alter… once she legally allows it:

A couple of months he reached out to me and said ‘This needs to happen as soon as possible. I have an attorney.’

Plath then explains the reason he waited a year is because (allegedly) Barry Plath, Ethan’s father, told him ‘[Olivia’s] making this process all about her. Take your time.‘ Olivia then drops a bomb about why now SHE is not in a rush:

He’s still legally married to me because he refused to work with me for over a year, but he already got engaged to another girl! […] Good luck setting a wedding date– you’re f–king married, bro! […] Good luck, Teegan!

Girl, WHAT!?

Until Welcome to Plathville returns to TLC, drama between Ethan and Olivia Plath is mostly unfolding on social media. Follow Ethan and Olivia for the latest craziness!

