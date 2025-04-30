| |

PLATHVILLE Olivia Plath claims Ethan Plath is a Christian Nationalist who threatened her with a gun and is already engaged to Teegan Nichols

ByAshley Marie

Olivia Plath is sounding off on her ex Ethan Plath and claims are getting messy. The Welcome to Plathville star recounts Ethan threatening her with a gun because of his ‘Christian Nationalist’ views and infers that he finally wants to fast track their divorce because he’s engaged to Teegan Nichols.

Keep scrolling to see the damning video…

Ethan and Olivia Plath domestic violence

Shared straight from Olivia Plath’s TikTok, podcast host Sarah Fraser of The Sarah Fraser Show recently highlighted a crazy clip of the Welcome to Plathville star unleashing on ex Ethan Plath.

In the clip above, Olivia goes all out, holding nothing back:

I don’t want to get threatened by a gun because I’m not a Christian Nationalist, so I don’t want to be married to you anymore. […] I want to stay alive and I’m scared of you.

Is Ethan Plath engaged to Teegan Nichols?

The most shocking piece of tea spilled by Olivia Plath has to be that Ethan is already engaged to his girlfriend Teegan Nichols. While it isn’t confirmed by the couple yet, Olivia says Ethan has recently shown interest in finalizing their divorce after a year of dragging his feet and infers the reason for this is so Ethan can re-marry.

Ethan went Instagram Official with Nichols in December 2024 while he was still legally committed. Now Olivia says the pair are headed to the alter… once she legally allows it:

A couple of months he reached out to me and said ‘This needs to happen as soon as possible. I have an attorney.’

Plath then explains the reason he waited a year is because (allegedly) Barry Plath, Ethan’s father, told him ‘[Olivia’s] making this process all about her. Take your time.‘ Olivia then drops a bomb about why now SHE is not in a rush:

He’s still legally married to me because he refused to work with me for over a year, but he already got engaged to another girl! […] Good luck setting a wedding date– you’re f–king married, bro! […] Good luck, Teegan!

Girl, WHAT!?

Until Welcome to Plathville returns to TLC, drama between Ethan and Olivia Plath is mostly unfolding on social media. Follow Ethan and Olivia for the latest craziness! 

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



web analytics


Similar Posts

Welcome To Plathville Kim Plath arrested for DUI
|

Will Kim Plath’s DUI arrest be on Welcome To Plathville? Are they skipping over it?

ByAsa Hawks

TLC is currently airing the fifth season of Welcome To Plathville, and it was assumed that one of the biggest story lines this season would be Kim Plath’s DUI arrest last year. However, it appears as though producers may be skipping over the whole thing without even a mention!? Kim Plath DUI Timeline Kim Plath…

PLATHVILLE Where is oldest sister Hosanna Plath?
|

PLATHVILLE Where is oldest sister Hosanna Plath?

ByVioleta Idyll

The Plath family’s oldest girl is mentioned in an episode of Welcome to Plathville airing tonight. During a memorial for Plath family sibling Joshua, who died as a toddler in a tragic farm accident, father Barry mentioned that he hoped that someday both Olivia Plath (Ethan’s wife,) and Hosanna would join the family. Where is…

WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE The Plaths reunite without THESE family members
| | | | | | |

WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE The Plaths reunite without THESE family members

ByAshley Marie

Welcome to Plathville stars gathered together for a mini reunion, but it looks like there were some family members who didn’t get the invite. See the last few times the Plath family has met up, and find out who was missing every time… Welcome to Plathville Welcome to Plathville has aired for 4 seasons on…

WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE Fans react to Barry Plath’s muscular physique
|

WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE Fans react to Barry Plath’s muscular physique

ByAshley Marie

On the first episode of Welcome to Plathville season 5, patriarch Barry Plath explains that his post-divorce hobby has become working out. This has led to him gaining some pretty beefy muscles. Keep reading to see Twitter/X reactions… Welcome to Plathville season 5 Welcome to Plathville just started airing season 5 and a big focus of…

PLATHVILLE Kim Plath: childhood abuse caused her to be so strict with her children
| |

PLATHVILLE Kim Plath: childhood abuse caused her to be so strict with her children

ByVioleta Idyll

In Season 4 Kim Plath has given her family, and viewers of Welcome to Plathville, a bit of whiplash by backtracking on her behavior and “rules” for her family. For decades Kim and Barry Plath lived mostly outside of society and shunned alcohol, sugar, all mainstream media, and most interaction with the outside world. Now,…

Welcome To Plathville Kim Plath at son Joshua Plath's grave
|

Welcome To Plathville Kim Plath talks about death of son Joshua in 2008

ByAsa Hawks

TLC will be introducing viewers to another Southern Quiverfull family this week with the premiere of their new reality series Welcome To Plathville. The show features the Plath family, which includes parents Barry and Kim Plath as well as their nine children ranging in ages from six to twenty-one. It’s unclear if the topic will…