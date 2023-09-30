JERSEY SHORE The Situation Mike Sorrentino‘s wife shows off baby bump #3

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star The Situation Mike Sorrentino is going to be a dad for the third time. See his wife Lauren’s baby bump and their happy announcement here…
Mike Sorrentino
Mike Sorrentino, 35, is best known for the MTV reality show Jersey Shore. He is currently starring on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
During his time on the series he gained the nickname “The Situation,” a name he has embraced over time. The Situation claims he got the nickname from a random girl at a club:
I was hyped as hell for that at that time period, so I went to the club to celebrate. I was walking around probably with no shirt on and a couple walked by me and the female said, ‘Oh my God honey look at that!’ and she pointed at my abs. She was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s a situation!’”
Mike and Lauren
Mike Sorrentino is a lucky reality star. His wife, Lauren, has known him for years, well before his Jersey Shore fame.
Lauren confirmed to People Magazine:
When I met Mike, I met him as a person and not as a celebrity. So I’ve always known him at his core — him being the most giving and loving family-type of guy in his soul.
Mike and Lauren dated for 4 years before Sorrentino left to film the popular reality show… ultimately leading to their separation.
One year after the shows series finale the pair rekindled their relationship and have been together ever since. The couple wed in November 2018.
Lauren Sorrentino is pregnant again
Lauren Sorrentino has two children with The Situation currently. Son Romeo, born in 2021, and daughter Mia, born in January 2023.
Though it may seem fast, Lauren has announced that she’s pregnant again! In an adorable photoshoot with her whole family and her sonogram of #3, the Sorrentino’s told the world that their troop was yet again expanding.
Expected March 2024, Lauren showed off her 15 week baby bump earlier this week.
Congrats to the Sorrentino’s on your upcoming bundle of joy!
