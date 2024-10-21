90 DAY FIANCÉ Lily and Leida feud over Josh?!

We have a VERY unexpected Asian lady feud brewing between 90 Day Fiancé cast members from different seasons!

Lily, from the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, is apparently fighting with 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 super villain, Leida Margaretha.

The 90 Day brewhaha is playing out in the comments section of a YouTube video posted by All Things Reality. The video is titled “Josh Lied About The Death Of An Ex.”

The video is essentially a recap of Josh and Lily’s segment from last week’s episode in which Josh admits that he lied about an ex-girlfriend being deceased to Lily after he posted a photo with the woman on social media.

Leida came to Josh’s defense in the comments, claiming to be “a good friend” of his who knows “exactly what is going on behind the scenes.” Lily responded, which sparked some back and forth between the two.

Leida Defends Josh, Lily Responds

Providing a recap of the interactions between Lily and Leida (and other commenters) would inevitably leave too much out. As a result, we’ve put together an unabridged summary of the comments as of the time of this post.

I should note that Leida’s YouTube account can easily be verified based on the videos she has posted. The account leaving comments as Lily cannot be verified, but it does appear to be her.

@AYACOHENSTEIN (LEIDA): I know Josh personally and it is hilarious that the show made him look like he is clueless and heartless for lying about his ex girlfriend. As a good friend of Josh I know exactly what is going on behind the scenes. Obviously the producer has already targeted him to look like a certain character for the show. And too bad they did not choose him as a victim but the villain in this. Yikes. 😂

@AllThingsRealityTV: Tell us more! What do you feel has been wrongly portrayed? He himself admits he lied about the death of his ex. That’s a horrific lie to tell. What are we missing?

LEIDA: @AllThingsRealityTV At that time Lily and Josh were on and off. Both of them were dated different people. That’s why when they’re finally decided to get back together she’s not supposed to consider what he did was “cheating” while she was also dated someone’s else. I know what Lily did behind the scene and I respectfully not going to say it in public as my respect for my good friend, Josh. She found out later on that Josh was also dated another girl and she made it a big deal about it. She expected that Josh weren’t dating anybody while she herself did date some other guy at that time. And of course the show did not tell the audience that details as usual. 🤦🏻‍♀️ I love your commentary by the way. Fun and entertaining. Thank you for another great video. ️

#90DayFiance Leida Margaretha is facing 3 new felonies after she allegedly stole money from a company while out on bond from her October arrest… for allegedly stealing money from a company. 🤦🏻‍♀️ Oh, and Leida filed for divorce from Eric in February?!https://t.co/IYGzzEGxrz — Starcasm (@starcasm) May 16, 2024

@DaddyTi: @AYACOHENSTEIN Does that explain why he lied about her being dead though? I can understand the show framing him a certain way but the facts are fact.

LEIDA: @DaddyTi If you’re asking if he lied or not I have to say yes he did lie. To be honest I even told him that was the stupidest excuse ever to even lie about that. 😂 Because he shouldn’t have to! Lols! But for his defense he was right when he said that his ex was dead to him. But during that time back when Lily confronted him about the picture she was expecting him to not dating anybody while in fact Josh did. And unfortunately during his on and off with Lily, Josh just didn’t tell her details about the relationship he had with other people. First of all, he doesn’t have to. Second of all, it is all in the past, they both were dating other people why would she even care about whoever women that Josh dated during their break. So when they’re finally back together after the break and Lily found out about the picture he was panicked that’s what he told me. And that’s why he said that the girl was dead like gone.. passed away from the world. He said that because they just got back together and he did not want to hurt her as he was just preventing more arguments with Lily. They argued like a lot before they even got married and Josh just tired of that constant argue. Unfortunately the show loves to chop important things up like usual.

@janehyden1652: LOL we are watching him so we know what he is doing and saying. Your post falls on deaf ears. He’s very snotty and thinks he’s so hot but he’s not lololol.

LEIDA: @janehyden1652 LOL. Exactly. You’re only WATCHING him. I know him personally. Do you even understand that concept? I’m not surprised if you don’t. 🤣

@sunnysammy3944: Sorry but “she was dead to me” is so beyond pathetic 😂😂😂 he’s such a sad excuse of a man.

LEIDA: @sunnysammy3944 yes! That I agree with you. When he told me that I was like “yeah dude that’s stupid as hell” 🤣 I can’t back his ass about that. If he lies then he lies if he is not then he is not. I’m as fair as it is. 🤷🏻‍♀️

@XiaoruiTian-xw9cv (LILY): Hi, I’m Lily. I don’t know who you are? But if you continue to lie, insult, and hurt me with Josh, I will expose all the evidence! Can you tell me now what I did behind the scenes? You don’t need to respect Josh without presenting my evidence, you can provide all the evidence! In the end, we will all be decided by the judge!

@NF-hh3qq: @AYACOHENSTEIN I thought you were going to add something we don’t know but I see it as just a defense of him and that he is not the villain as he is portrayed in the show we are not saying that he is completely evil but he has problems even his brother was not on his side and he was worried about him failing in this relationship too and he also said that he jumps into relationships quickly it seems that he has a pattern. The way he spoke to Vivian was bad. Instead of showing his human side and apologizing without justification or being defensive and saying that it was a mistake on his part and would never happen again, he attacked everyone.

LEIDA: @XiaoruiTian-xw9cv I’m not going to argue with you here Lily. I’m an adult. I don’t even insult people who have different opinions than me. We can have that conversation in another time. Doesn’t have to be in public. I don’t need the attention. Thank you though. ❤️

Leida's villainous ways inspired a couple Starcasm memes back in the day. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Wqc3qL2AgC — Starcasm (@starcasm) July 9, 2024

@NF-hh3qq: @XiaoruiTian-xw9cv This is Lydia who was on the show before with Eric and was the villain that season.

LEIDA: @NF-hh3qq Let me correct you dear. First of all my name is not Lydia. And yes I was the villain of the season from that stupid tv show 🤣 I am just saying that I know what most people don’t know. Doesn’t matter if Josh lies or not. If he lies then that’s on him. I got nothing to do with that. I’m only stating my opinion and telling from what he told me. Was it a lie? Dunno 🤷🏻‍♀️ Therefore I don’t insult people with different opinion than me. Feel free to have different opinions. Coming at me and insulting me for what the show portrayed me is not necessary. We can have good conversation or not at all. I won’t entertain some hateful people with mindless brain. Just saying. ❤️

@NF-hh3qq: @AYACOHENSTEIN Ok I didn’t mean to call you wrong but English is not my first language and I didn’t insult you when I said that you were the bad guy in the show because you were the bad guy in the show but I appreciate that you are discussing politely and respectfully here and you have the right to express your opinion of course but you said that you are a close friend of his and you were on his side because he told you what happened from his side only and you also confirmed that it was a lie this doesn’t change what happened in the show it was a lie there and you also agreed on that I don’t consider it so bad if he admitted that he lied and apologized but he beats around the bush and becomes defensive instead of admitting the mistake and apologize.

LILY: @AYACOHENSTEIN Do you know the personality traits of narcissists? Always behave well, cute, and polite in front of outsiders! If you don’t live with such people, you won’t be any different! But they will hurt the closest people around them every moment! Their human group is empty people! They have no heart! They won’t really fall in love with anyone! Only deception, exploitation, attack, control, insult, and false accusation! I have lost too much and confidence because of my husband! So, please share your understanding of me! You don’t need to respect my husband! He never cares about any of my feelings!please!

LILY: @AYACOHENSTEIN Sorry, I don’t know how to send you a private message on YouTube, I can only write it here! Please share what you know! If you don’t post, you’re also lying, lying is guilty!

LILY: @AYACOHENSTEIN You also said you personally heard him say it! So you’ve already said you’re his friend!

One thing #90DayFianceTheOtherWay's Josh hasn't mentioned on the show (yet) is that he has a daughter. 👀 Details: https://t.co/JCBBIJbV5R#90DayFiance — Starcasm (@starcasm) July 23, 2024

LILY: Sorry, my phone ran out of battery just now and I didn’t reply in a timely manner. Why aren’t you speaking in public? You have already spoken in public! I will also keep all of these and provide evidence to lawyers and judges! Thank you. I have already taken a screenshot! So far, I haven’t discussed any issues with my current husband online! But obviously, you said you were his good friend! So, thank you for giving me the courage to discuss some things today!

LILY: I haven’t exposed anything about my husband online! Because we are still in a marriage, even though I have been wronged and hurt, I have always respected him! Just keep a large amount of evidence for us to use in divorce! But you said you are his good friend and you know what happened behind my back, so please post it!😊

LILY: @AYACOHENSTEIN Oh, I should know who you are now, right? You should also be in the Philippines now! So what’s more certain is that my husband has been lying and attacking me to maintain his narcissism! Since my husband returned to China over a month ago, he has been chatting on his phone in front of me every day! I prepare food for him every day, but he doesn’t do anything except eat and chat! I couldn’t help but ask him, who does he always chat with? He got angry and said he was chatting with you. He said he had appeared on a TV program before! He chats day and night! We talked for over a month, and then he went to the Philippines! Then we also talked about divorce!😊

LILY: @AYACOHENSTEIN I have to say, please go and study what Narcissistic personality disorder is? I never knew what narcissism was before? Later on, I understood! I conducted research!

LEIDA: @XiaoruiTian-xw9cv Lily first of all… I’m speechless. Second of all I don’t know if you understand when I said that I won’t argue with you here. Now it is not my time to entertain your rant sweetheart. You do you. Do whatever you think the best for you. I wish you the best. Happy Sunday and God bless. ❤️



[ABOVE: An Instagram story post made by Leida in September.]

LILY: The characteristics of narcissism: always lying, using, deceiving, never giving, ungrateful, and never knowing one’s own mistakes! Hurt the closest people around you! The better you treat them, the deeper they hurt the people around them! They are also a pitiful group that will suffer a lifetime of pain, as they may have suffered some harm since childhood! So there is a bond of hurt, they entrust their pain to the closest people around them! Control and suppress the people around you, throw tantrums and scold them every day for no reason! This will make normal people suddenly lose themselves! Make the people around you no longer believe in yourself! Then, when they feel that those around them know they are narcissists, they will resist and feel like they can no longer use them! So they will quickly search for the next blood pack! At the same time, they will accuse the original blood pack of errors and falsely accuse them online or from people around them! They still hope others think he is right! Normal people are wrong! Provide nutrition for their narcissism! People say: Narcissists are human demons!

LILY: Let’s finally see the truth! My husband knows that I have suffered from severe depression because of him! So thank you for giving me the courage to say something today! Goodbye! Good luck！

LILY: Sorry to bother you! Let’s continue to enjoy the upcoming reality TV show together!✌️😊

LEIDA: @XiaoruiTian-xw9cv Happy Sunday and God bless. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️

@terryo1463: He actually said he didn’t care what her daughter thinks He should totally care that is her daughter. He should have said she is just as important as her and will work to get her trust. If a man told me my daughter didn’t matter as much as me then we would be done instantly.

LEIDA: @terryo1463 It is a tv show. They’re cool in real life. She’s also an actress. She did that on camera for the show. She knows what she is doing.

@WafflePancakes1314: @AYACOHENSTEIN it doesn’t matter because he still lied. Let’s not ignore that fact.

@WafflePancakes1314: @AYACOHENSTEIN then don’t make a whole post about it when he is indeed in the wrong

LEIDA: @WafflePancakes1314 I think at this point nobody is really know which one is a fact which one is not. I was just stating my opinion out there and if you disagree with that then that’s on you. You don’t need to insult or force some stranger online to agree with you. 🤷🏻‍♀️

