19 KIDS AND COUNTING Which Duggar siblings are unmarried in 2024?

2024 has seen two unexpected Duggar weddings, with both Jason and Jana recently tying the knot. Which 19 Kids and Counting stars have yet to be married? Keep reading to find out…

Duggar Weddings

Fans of 19 Kids and Counting and its spin-off Counting On will likely point to the Duggar’s supersized weddings as one of the most fascinating parts of their lives to keep up on.

In 2024 there are two less single fundies: Jason Duggar who married Maddie Grace on October 3rd, and Jana Duggar who shared nuptials with dog breeder Stephen Wissmann in a surprise ceremony on August 15th.

Single Duggars in 2024

There are 6 remaining Duggar children who have yet to settle down and tie the knot. The following siblings are currently unattached, listed from oldest to youngest:

James

Jackson

Johannah

Jennifer

Jordyn

Josie

James, 23, is the eldest single Duggar, and it’s possible that this is because he has been somewhat of a rebel these days. Flying planes, travelling the world and even visiting pubs, James has definitely been hanging out with girls, but it doesn’t look like anything is serious.

Jackson, 20, is next oldest but much less is known about him. The recluse Duggar hasn’t been seen since 2023, and not much is known about his personal life as he doesn’t have any social media.

Johannah, 18, is the oldest single female Duggar sibling now that Jana has married Stephen Wissmann. Johannah recently participated in her sister’s wedding as a bridesmaid, and it is very clear that she and next in line Jennifer, 17, are likely to enter the dating world soon.

There are 2 underage Duggar girls who are still far from courtship: Jordyn, 15, and Josie, 14. The babies in the family have several years before they are old enough to tie the knot.

The pair are currently homeschooled in the ATI program and likely do not interact with members of the opposite sex too often. That being said, the youngest Duggar to get engaged was only 18 years old (Justin.)

