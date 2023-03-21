After failed courtship with Josiah Duggar, Marjorie Jackson had a serious “glow up”

Fans of 19 Kids and Counting may remember Marjorie Jackson as Josiah Duggar’s “ex-girlfriend” – the one he had before marrying his current wife, Lauren Swanson.
The young couple were in a short courtship that abruptly ended – the first public Duggar courtship to dissolve.
Since ‘ditching the Duggars,’ Marjorie Jackson has had a major “glow up.” Check out the somewhat shocking images of her with no sleeves, short-shorts and a whole lot of makeup.
Josiah and Marjorie
Josiah Duggar was in a courtship with Marjorie Jackson in 2016. The pair announced their relationship in a video, and during their short time together (4 months!) seemed to be pretty happy.
In a twist of events know one saw coming, Jackson called off the courtship – making Josiah the first Duggar to experience a public break up.
While there’s always been rumors that other Duggars tried courtships that didn’t stick… this was the first time someone from 19 Kids and Counting was recorded having more than one “girlfriend.” (Josiah would go on to marry Lauren Swanson in 2018.)
Josiah did some damage control on the break up issue, telling PEOPLE magazine:
Marjorie and I had a good time together. We were just trying to follow God’s lead on everything. She didn’t feel that it was the right timing then, so we called it quits for a bit.
The “timing” seemed to match up with the beginning of brother Josh Duggar’s slew of bad publicity… prompting many to believe Jackson got out when she sensed trouble.
Jackson has a glow up
Since “becoming free” from the Duggar’s strict rules, Marjorie Jackson has absolutely started playing by her own.
The now 21 year old is definitely still a fundamentalist Christian, supporting Pro-Life events and even writing a novel for other religious youth called Devoted: A Girl’s 31-Day Guide to Good Living with a Great God.
HOWEVER, just because Marjorie still a ‘fundie,’ this DOESN’T mean she follows the same code as the Duggars. Spotted wearing short-shorts, sleeveless tops and lots of makeup… Jackson has gone through quite the “glow up” since leaving Josiah Duggar behind.
Living in Washington, D.C. for the past two years, Marjorie Jackson has come into her own.
While there’s no rumors of her having any other courtships, it looks like she could care less – in the world of conservative religion, Jackson seems to be living her own truth.
Does Marjorie Jackson still communicate with the Duggar family?
What’s possibly even more shocking than Jackson wearing tight jeans every chance she gets is the fact that several of the Duggar clan still follow her on social media.
On Instagram it appears sister’s Jill Dillard, Jinger Vuolo, and family friend Sierra Dominguez all still keep tabs on Josiah’s ex-girlfriend.
The Duggar son has clearly moved on… rumor has it he’s expecting a THIRD child with spouse Lauren Swanson.
Personally we love Marjorie’s new look. Gotta love a fundie makeover!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com