As Starcasm previously reported, former Unexpected dad Max Schenzel found himself back behind bars after being arrested for drug possession on February 8. We now have court documents revealing more details about Max’s pending charges, including what looks to be a newly issued warrant for his arrest.
According to the Direct Complaint in the criminal case, Max “knowingly did possess or use fentanyl” and also paraphernalia with the intent to “introduce into the human body fentanyl.”
The fentanyl possession charge is a Class 4 felony. The drug paraphernalia charge is a Class 6 felony.
A Class 4 felony drug possession conviction can result in a prison sentence up to three years and nine months. Max has a rather extensive arrest history, so I assume his attorney will be angling hard for a plea deal with a lesser charge.
Unfortunately for Max and his attorney, Max is not helping the chances of a plea deal.
Warrant issued for Max Schenzel?
Max was scheduled for a status conference on Thursday, but it appears he failed to appear. The court docket in the case lists an “Issuance of Warrant” on the day of the status conference.
Max returned to Instagram after his arrest to do a lot of boasting about how much he loves to work out at the gym. His most recent post was a gallery of images shared on Monday. He has not posted since the Issuance of Warrant on Thursday.
A check of Maricopa County Jail records indicates Max is not currently in custody. We will continue to monitor Max’s case and will share any major updates.
