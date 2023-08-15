BRINGING UP BATES Josie Bates and Kelton Balka confirm baby number 3!

Bringing Up Bates stars Josie and Kelton Balka finally announced that they are expecting baby number 3 after much speculation by fans on the internet.
Bringing Up Bates
Bringing Up Bates is a reality television program from UPtv. The station is known for its faith and family programming, highlighting Christian values and celebrity voices.
The Bates are similar to the Duggars from 19 Kids and Counting in that both family’s are large conservative broods made up of 19 children. Gil and Kelly Bates mimic Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar by homeschooling their children and exposing them to the Institute in Basic Life Principles.
The IBLP has been on blast recently due to a docu-series called Shiny, Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. While the Bates family wasn’t named outright, father Gil sits on their board of directors so he is very much involved in any associated scandal.
Josie and Kelton
Josie Bates Balka is the 10th child of Gil and Kelly Bates. Her courtship was publicly announced in January of 2018 and by that June they announced their engagement. It is typical of Bates and Duggars to have extremely quick courtships due to waiting for marriage to be physically intimate.
She got married to Kelton Balka in October of 2018 and the two have been growing their family ever since. They have two children, Willow and Hazel, and just proclaimed that there is a 3rd on its way!
Bates Baby Number 3
Announced on August 14, 2023, Josie posted this Reel along with “Balka, Party of 5!” The family looks so happy as they display the ultrasound photos for their new bun in the oven.
Between babies number 1 and 2 the Balka’s told their fans that they had suffered a miscarriage. In an Instagram post the couple honored the one year anniversary of the baby’s passing:
One year ago we lost an Angel. You were so tiny, but so loved. You made us stronger, you made us love deeper, and you will never be forgotten. 08-25-2020
Congrats to Josie and Kelton on their newest addition!
