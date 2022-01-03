Congratulations are in order for 1,000 Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton-Halterman and her husband, Michael Halterman, as they announce Amy is pregnant with their second child together!
Amy initially broke the news with the help of her first child, one-year-old son Gage. “Gage is going to be a big brother in July 2022,” Amy captioned a photo of Gage on Instagram. In the picture, Gage can be seen wearing a shirt that reads, “I’m going to be a big brother 2022.”
Amy then reveals a more specific due date before summarizing her feelings on the news. “I’m due July 18th!!!! We are over the moon!!!!”
In addition to the Instagram announcement, Amy joined husband Michael for a video announcement on YouTube. Here’s the video:
“Hey y’all! It’s Amy and Michael and we got a big surprise for you guys!” the clip begins.
“We’ve been holding out for a while now to tell you this because: one, we were scared — not because of the news, because, you know, sh*t happens. And we just, really, it’s time to tell people,” Amy continues.
Michael concurs, then Amy asks him if he wants to make the announcement. “Well,” he says, “we are expecting another child.”
Amy holds up a positive pregnancy test and three sonograms. “Baby number two y’all!” she exclaims. She then says that the sonograms were from when she was seven weeks pregnant.
“I’m currently eleven weeks and four days,” Amy reveals. “The bay is due July 18th.” Amy says that they are planning on having a C-section birth. She adds that she will be getting her tubes tied as well.
Amy estimates that the actual birth will probably be around July 5th.
And what about a name for the baby? “We already got names picked out,” Amy says. However, they’re not going to reveal any names until they know the sex of the baby. “We’ve been calling it Beanie,” Amy adds.
In addition to the pregnancy news, Amy also reveals that she and the family are going to be taking a “big trip” this summer for Gage’s Christmas present. I am guessing that means the Haltermans will be heading to Disney World, but that is purely speculation. They live much closer to Dollywood, as well as a few other theme parks, so those could be a possibility as well.
Amy fans will be able to go along on the trip as Amy plans to vlog throughout.
As 1,000 Lb Sisters viewers are well aware, Amy’s first pregnancy came with a lot of health concerns for her and the baby. This time around is no different. “I am a high risk pregnant [sic] because I am diabetic before I got pregnant, and also I had gastric bypass,” Amy states.
The risks aren’t dampening the Halterman’s excitement though. “We’re really happy,” Amy summarizes towards the end of the video. “I can’t wait to see Gage as a big brother!”
Amy wraps up the announcement by being her usual humble and appreciative self. “Thank you guys for watching, and thank you for everything — every comment and message and everything.”
