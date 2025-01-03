| | | |

DUBAI BLING Season 3 new cast member additions

ByAshley Marie

Fans of Dubai Bling on Netflix are about to meet some new faces when season 3 drops on January 8, 2024. Keep reading to learn more about the Bling newbies and what they’re expected to bring to the story…

Dubai Bling new cast members

Dubai Bling from Netflix is a fan-favorite reality show that premiered in 2022.  Members of the cast speak both Arabic and English on camera. After 2 successful seasons, Dubai Bling season 3 will, fittingly, add 3 new members to its cast. Mahira Abdel Aziz, Jwana Karim and Model Roz will all be featured in the upcoming season of the UAE-based docuseries.

Dubai Bling cast members celebrating DJ Kris Fade’s wedding

Mahira Abdel Aziz

Aziz was born in 1989 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to an Emirati father and an Egyptian mother. She is a notable TV news interviewer and most recently actress, featured in the Netflix drama The Platform as well as the period piece The Promise.

Mahira is a mother much like many of the women on the show, often featuring her 9-year-old daughter Yasma on social media. Aziz is friends with Mona Kattan and Zeina Khoury on the cast and confides in them about her recent ‘personal issues.’

Jwana Karim

Jwana Karim is a ‘lifestyle connoisseur’ with ties to the Kardashian family. A Dubai-based Iraqi actress and singer, Karim brings the spice this season; a friend of Farhana Bodi, Jwana goes head to head with Safa Siddiqui and more.

Model Roz

Rawan Abdullah Abu Zaid, aka Model Roz, grew up in Saudi Arabia but attended American International School in Riyadh before eventually moving to Los Angeles. In America Roz pursued a career in modelling working for major brands like Victoria’s Secret PINK, Dolce & Gabbana, and Gucci.

Famous in her friend circle, the Saudi model has over 15 million followers on Instagram.

Returning Dubai Bling cast AT

Adding to the original cast, returning favorites include Zeina Khoury, Safa Siddiqui, Ebraheem Al Samadi, DJ Bliss, Danya FM Almulla, Farhana Bodi, and Loujain Adada. Mona Kattan, who joined in season 2, will also return full time.

Dubai Bling season 3 will drop on Netflix January 8, 2024.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



