DUBAI BLING Safa Siddiqui shows Vouge India her closet

Netflix Dubai Bling star Safa Siddiqui lets Vouge India into her closet and answers questions like which Birkin is her favorite from her massive collection.
We’ve got photos from her closet, and the answers from her interview below. Keep reading for more…
Safa Siddiqui
Safa Siddiqui is best known as the star of Netflix reality series Dubai Bling. The show has only aired for one season so far, but a second is guaranteed and highly anticipated.
Siddiqui made such an impact she actually won “Reality TV Star of the Year” at The Golden Wings Awards – an exclusive awards show featuring the best of the Middle East. The lavish ceremony took place earlier this year.
When Safa was introduced on Bling, she was in the process of asking her husband Fahad for a bigger closet. Now, she’s giving Vogue India a tour of it… and we must say, it’s VERY impressive.
Bling star talks to Vogue India
Safa Siddiqui recently did an exclusive with Vogue for their online series “The Luxury Closet,” which features over the top celebrity closet tours.
During the tour she answered questions from Vogue India on everything from her latest obsession to her most favorite Birkin bag:
What trend are you most obsessed with today?
I am so obsessed with feathers I think you can tell that by now.
How many Birkins do you own?
I would say… not enough because Fahad is watching and we can never have enough Birkins.
Which one is your favorite Birkin?
My favorite Birkin, I’m going to say, is my first Birkin, because of the sentiment of actually finally getting my first bag. I was actually pregnant with Alina so I felt it was kind of — actually, I keep scoring bags when I’m pregnant. (…) It’s a 35, it’s rose gold… and it’s in black, and I scored it in Japan.
What is the next item is next on your wishlist?
Definitely a pink colored Birkin or Kelly
What is your biggest achievement in life?
My biggest achievement is my kids. I’d feel so lost without them!
