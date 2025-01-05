90 DAY FIANCÉ Jasmine is reportedly pregnant, Gino is not the dad

90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda is reportedly pregnant!

The bombshell news comes from 90 Day Fiancé Fridays co-hosts Shabooty and George Mossey.

“BREAKING NEWS: JASMINE IS PREGNANT,” the photo text reads. “It was announced during the taping of The Last Resort Tell All. She is now ‘showing’ and is living in sunny Florida.”

IS GINO THE FATHER OF JASMINE’S BABY?

The photo post wraps up with a shocking/not shocking parenthetical confirming “it’s not Gino’s baby.”

Additional information about Jasmine’s pregnancy is revealed in the caption and the comments on the Instagram post.

“Jasmine is pregnant and a ‘MILF in progress,’ aka a mother to be (again)!” the duo added in their caption for the photo.

More from Shabossey:

Apparently we can stop saying she didn’t bring her kids to America cause she will finally have one lil duckling here! Thx to @georgemossey for this shabootea collaboration! Insane. No wonder Gino has been going nuts holding in this news. Also notice how when Jasmine promotes her 0F she now hides her stomach with giant ❤️ emojis???

WHO IS THE FATHER OF JASMINE’S BABY?

Several commenters asked Shabooty and George Mossey for additional details on the identity of the father of Jasmine’s baby. Neither knew the answer for sure, but Shabooty was willing to speculate.

Below are some questions and answers from commenters, George Mossey, and Shabooty:

QUESTION: Is [the baby] Matt’s?

GEORGE MOSSEY: We aren’t sure 100% so I won’t be able to confirm that or not yet.

Q: And it’s not Gino’s baby. Is this true??

GM: She was spotted in Florida and showing…It’s not Gino’s and it’s been confirmed.

Q: Is the gym guy the baby daddy?!

SHABOOTY: That’s my feeling since Gino keeps hanging out with his ex-girlfriend 😮

Q: Who did Gino just post in his story???

S: That is Matt’s ex-gf. Matt could be the baby’s father. 👀

WAS JASMINE PREGNANT FILMING BETWEEN THE SHEETS?

Prior to Shabossey reporting Jasmine is currently pregnant again, rumors of a pregnancy were already swirling.

Many 90 Day Fiancé viewers were commenting online that Jasmine appears to have a small baby bump in her segments on The Last Resort: Between the Sheets.

Below are a few screen caps of Jasmine from the most recent episode of Between the Sheets we added to our Instagram post about the pregnancy news — just swipe the gallery to check them out and see what you think:

As mentioned in our gallery caption, Biniyam can be seen using a clapperboard with the date October 16, 2024 on it during one of his Between the Sheets segments. If Jasmine was pregnant and already starting to show in October, then I’m sure she is DEFINITELY showing now!

Congratulations to Jasmine! We will continue to monitor this story and share any major developments.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









