| | |

90 DAY FIANCÉ Jasmine is reportedly pregnant, Gino is not the dad

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiancé Jasmine is pregnant

90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda is reportedly pregnant!

The bombshell news comes from 90 Day Fiancé Fridays co-hosts Shabooty and George Mossey.

“BREAKING NEWS: JASMINE IS PREGNANT,” the photo text reads. “It was announced during the taping of The Last Resort Tell All. She is now ‘showing’ and is living in sunny Florida.”

IS GINO THE FATHER OF JASMINE’S BABY?

The photo post wraps up with a shocking/not shocking parenthetical confirming “it’s not Gino’s baby.”

Additional information about Jasmine’s pregnancy is revealed in the caption and the comments on the Instagram post.

“Jasmine is pregnant and a ‘MILF in progress,’ aka a mother to be (again)!” the duo added in their caption for the photo.

More from Shabossey:

Apparently we can stop saying she didn’t bring her kids to America cause she will finally have one lil duckling here! Thx to @georgemossey for this shabootea collaboration! Insane.

No wonder Gino has been going nuts holding in this news. Also notice how when Jasmine promotes her 0F she now hides her stomach with giant ❤️ emojis???

WHO IS THE FATHER OF JASMINE’S BABY?

Several commenters asked Shabooty and George Mossey for additional details on the identity of the father of Jasmine’s baby. Neither knew the answer for sure, but Shabooty was willing to speculate.

Below are some questions and answers from commenters, George Mossey, and Shabooty:

QUESTION: Is [the baby] Matt’s?

GEORGE MOSSEY: We aren’t sure 100% so I won’t be able to confirm that or not yet.

Q: And it’s not Gino’s baby. Is this true??

GM: She was spotted in Florida and showing…It’s not Gino’s and it’s been confirmed.

Q: Is the gym guy the baby daddy?!

SHABOOTY: That’s my feeling since Gino keeps hanging out with his ex-girlfriend 😮

Q: Who did Gino just post in his story???

S: That is Matt’s ex-gf. Matt could be the baby’s father. 👀

WAS JASMINE PREGNANT FILMING BETWEEN THE SHEETS?

Prior to Shabossey reporting Jasmine is currently pregnant again, rumors of a pregnancy were already swirling.

Many 90 Day Fiancé viewers were commenting online that Jasmine appears to have a small baby bump in her segments on The Last Resort: Between the Sheets.

Below are a few screen caps of Jasmine from the most recent episode of Between the Sheets we added to our Instagram post about the pregnancy news — just swipe the gallery to check them out and see what you think:

As mentioned in our gallery caption, Biniyam can be seen using a clapperboard with the date October 16, 2024 on it during one of his Between the Sheets segments. If Jasmine was pregnant and already starting to show in October, then I’m sure she is DEFINITELY showing now!

Congratulations to Jasmine! We will continue to monitor this story and share any major developments.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


web analytics


Similar Posts

Danielle and Mohamed Happily Ever After
| | |

VIDEO Jorge and Anfisa return in 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Season 2 trailer

ByAsa Hawks

Jorfisa is BACK! TLC has just released the first preview trailer for the second season of their 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spin-off which includes fan favorites Jorge and Anfisa along with Danielle and Mohamed and three other couples as they continue to work through their relationship issues after their K-1 Visa marriages. Here’s…

Kara Bass ex-boyfriend rapper Kris Wayne music
|

90 DAY FIANCE Listen to Kara’s rapper ex-boyfriend Lightskin Kris Wayne’s music

ByAsa Hawks

The 90 Day Fiance franchise has a rich history of scene-stealing friends and family of cast members, and the current season is no exception! On Sunday night’s episode titled “It’s Me Or The Bikini,” some serious scene theftegery went down when Kara Bass introduced viewers (and her fiance Guillermo) to her ex-boyfriend Kris. “I haven’t…

90 Day Fiancé Kalani Faagata gives birth to her third child, a baby girl with boyfriend Dallas Nuez
| |

90 DAY FIANCÉ Kalani Faagata gives birth to baby girl

ByAsa Hawks

Congratulations are in order for 90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata as she recently gave birth to her third child, a baby girl! Kalani shared the news with an Instagram photo gallery of her bundle of joy: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalani 🇼🇸🇺🇸 (@kalanifaagata) “Meet our daughter,” Kalani captioned the…

Anfisa Jorge Stevie Ryan texts
| | |

90 DAY FIANCE Anfisa accuses Jorge of cheating with Stevie Ryan, shares message from his baby momma

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiance star Anfisa Nava shocked fans late last night by posting a series of alleged text messages between her husband Jorge Nava and the late Stevie Ryan, in addition to a separate Facebook message from a “baby momma” wanting money from him! It’s unclear exactly what set Anfisa off, but she began her…

90 Day Fiance Chelsea and Yamir split up
| |

90 DAY FIANCE Chelsea and Yamir split, file for dissolution of marriage

ByAsa Hawks

The roller coaster ride of recent 90 Day Fiance Season 2 cast news continues. Earlier this week we reported that Cassia Tavares has moved out on Jason Hitch as they continue to struggle to make their relationship work, and then we got the joyful news that Amy and Danny Frishmuth are expecting their second child…

90 DAY FIANCE Luis gets cornrows, is currently in New Jersey
| |

90 DAY FIANCE Luis gets cornrows, is currently in New Jersey

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiance star Luis Mendez has been relatively silent on social media since his angry outburst last month threatening to sue TLC for making him look like bad. But, Luis returned to Instagram late Wednesday night to show off his new braided hairstyle — while in New Jersey?! Luis posted the photo above sporting…