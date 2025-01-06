LOVE DURING LOCKUP Jade Chipps pregnant 6 weeks after Chris Chipps release

Congratulations are in order for Love During Lockup Season 3 couple Jade Chipps and Chris Chipps. Roughly six weeks after Chris was released from prison, he and Jade announced she is currently pregnant.

As you might expect with Jade, the announcement was made on TikTok. As you might also expect with Jade, the announcement was a joke with a touch of crudeness.

“Things my husband pulled last year…” Jade wrote over a photo of herself and Chris on Sunday. “Not out… see ya in August ❤️,” she wrote over the next photo, which included two positive pregnancy tests.

“Surprise shawty,” Jade added in the gallery caption.

“The man wasted NO time,” one commenter wrote, adding a laughing emoji. Jade responded in kind with a laughing emoji of her own.

“Damn Fertile Myrtle,” reads another comment. “Congrats though! Babies are always such a blessing ❤️. Can’t wait to watch the journey 🥰”

“My doctor told me I might have trouble since I’m 35 but sh*t she was wrong,” Jade replied, adding another laughing emoji.

Jade also revealed in the comments her actual due date is August 31 and she is currently not having any morning sickness symptoms.

The baby will be Jade’s first, and I believe this is Chris’s fourth child.

CHRIS & JADE SELLING ATV FOR 29K

Chris Chipps is a member of the the Prairie Island Mdewakanton tribe, owners of the Treasure Island Resort and Casino located in Welch, Minnesota. As a result of being a member of the tribe, Chris receives a generous income as a share of the casino profits.

Love During Lockup viewers are well aware of Chris Chipps’ income because his lavish spending was featured prominently on the show.

In addition to purchasing Jade’s $570,000 house in Florida, Chris also paid for a Cadillac SUV, a 2500HD Chevy Silverado pickup, a fifth-wheel camper, a Can-Am Maverick X3 off-road vehicle, multiple Harleys, and more.

Perhaps because of the pregnancy, the Chipps are selling their Can Am off-road vehicle. The 2021 four-seater has 875 miles and is currently available on Facebook Marketplace for $29,500.

WHY WAS CHRIS CHIPPS IN PRISON?

Chris Chipps was released on November 21, 2024 after serving 10 1/2 years of a 32-year prison sentence.

In September of 2014, a jury found Chris Chipps guilty of of second-degree burglary and four counts of identity theft after he broke into an elderly couple’s home and stole credit cards and the woman’s experimental cancer medication.

Chris was also facing a charge of grand theft after stealing a truck from a man whom Chris had previously interviewed for a job with. From our previous post about Chris Chipps’ criminal history:

Chipps pleaded guilty but mentally ill on January 29, 2015, to the grand theft charged in the Meade County indictment. Under a plea agreement, the State dismissed the remaining charges as well as the habitual-criminal information. Chipps was sentenced to eight years imprisonment, with two years suspended, and fined $10,000. This sentence runs consecutively with the Lawrence County sentences.

Chris appealed his convictions and his sentences, but the South Dakota Supreme Court affirmed the convictions and the sentences. “The sentences Chipps received do not appear to be grossly disproportionate to the crimes he committed; therefore, the sentences are not cruel and unusual,” the decision reads.

Here’s another poignant excerpt from the Supreme Court’s decision:

Chipps has been previously convicted of committing the felonies of grand theft and possession of a controlled substance. Thus, not only has Chipps demonstrated a tendency to commit felonies, he has demonstrated a particular penchant for the same type of crimes charged here—taking for himself that which belongs to another.

Congratulations to Jade and Chris! It doesn’t appear the couple will be returning for Love After Lockup or Life After Lockup, but fans can keep up by following Jade on TikTok.

