BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Loren Allen says he ‘chose not to be autistic’ during filming despite lifelong diagnosis

Loren Allen is a perpetual source of rage-bait headlines, including when he said cis-women had in an AMA getting him banned from a 90 Day Fiance Subreddit, and the time he said people need to normalize *checks notes*… gonorrhea…

Allen’s latest ‘WTF moment’ comes from another online interview/live rant (maybe he should stop doing those?!) and this time he’s claiming to be autistic. Loren throws shots at fellow cast member Niles Valentine, who is openly navigating his Autism Spectrum Disorder on season 7 of Before the 90 Days, below:

In the video above, originally posted by Instagram user (and TLC sleuth) @90dayfiance_alexa, Loren is talking to a group of people online and goes on the attack against Valentine while describing his own diagnosis of being on the spectrum:

Niles gets to be autistic. […] He could say he isn’t, and everyone’s like “but you are,” and he’s like “no I don’t want to be [autistic] on TV.”

When a participant on the call rightfully questions him, Loren doubles down:

I am autistic but I chose not to be autistic for TV. Diagnosed autistic for like my whole life.

Is Loren actually autistic or just throwing shots at Niles? It has already been proven that Loren violated his NDA with 90 Day Fiance, and we think when people tell you who they are, you should probably believe it.

O no, I’m a bad guy I promise — Loren Allen (@LorenAllen15270) December 19, 2024

When it comes to the NDA, precedent has it that Statler Riley was uninvited to the 90 Day Fiance Tell All after claiming the show is scripted, so we may never have to see Loren Allen again… autism or not*

*Autism Spectrum Disorder is a medical diagnosis made by a qualified professional. It is not a choice.

Fans can watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC and Discovery+.

