|

BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Loren Allen says he ‘chose not to be autistic’ during filming despite lifelong diagnosis

ByAshley Marie

Loren Allen Before the 90 Days

Loren Allen is a perpetual source of rage-bait headlines, including when he said cis-women had rotting ‘vigina’ sweat in an AMA getting him banned from a 90 Day Fiance Subreddit, and the time he said people need to normalize *checks notes*… gonorrhea

Allen’s latest ‘WTF moment’ comes from another online interview/live rant (maybe he should stop doing those?!) and this time he’s claiming to be autistic. Loren throws shots at fellow cast member Niles Valentine, who is openly navigating his Autism Spectrum Disorder on season 7 of Before the 90 Days, below:

Loren Allen autistic

In the video above, originally posted by Instagram user (and TLC sleuth) @90dayfiance_alexa, Loren is talking to a group of people online and goes on the attack against Valentine while describing his own diagnosis of being on the spectrum:

Niles gets to be autistic. […] He could say he isn’t, and everyone’s like “but you are,” and he’s like “no I don’t want to be [autistic] on TV.”

When a participant on the call rightfully questions him, Loren doubles down:

I am autistic but I chose not to be autistic for TV. Diagnosed autistic for like my whole life.

Is Loren actually autistic or just throwing shots at Niles? It has already been proven that Loren violated his NDA with 90 Day Fiance, and we think when people tell you who they are, you should probably believe it.

When it comes to the NDA, precedent has it that Statler Riley was uninvited to the 90 Day Fiance Tell All after claiming the show is scripted, so we may never have to see Loren Allen again… autism or not*

*Autism Spectrum Disorder is a medical diagnosis made by a qualified professional. It is not a choice.

Fans can watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC and Discovery+.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



web analytics


Similar Posts

Before the 90 Days Angela and Michael Nigerian airport tow truck fight
|

BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Michael & Angela’s airport tow truck fight explained: it’s a well known Nigerian scam

ByAsa Hawks

On tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Michael and Angela are leaving the airport in Lagos, Nigeria when they get involved in some sort of incident involving a tow truck. The next thing you know, both Michael and Angela are out of the car and swinging at a group of strangers…

90 Day Fiance The Other Way Ellie Rose and her first husband Matt before he died at the age of 36
| |

90 Day Fiance The Other Way Ellie Rose’s 1st husband died in 2004 at just 36

ByAsa Hawks

During the Season 3 premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, new cast member Ellie Rose shared the heart-breaking story of how she lost her first husband before she turned 30. Here is how the very emotional Ellie told the story to the cameras:   “When I was 28 years old I got married….

90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days Veah Netherton divorce
|

90 DAY FIANCÉ Veah divorced in 2022 and it wasn’t Rory?

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Veah Netherton likes to keep secrets. She brought her ex-boyfriend Rory to South America with her and didn’t tell her current boyfriend, Sunny. Veah also forgot to mention to 90 Day Fiancé viewers that she was married up until two years ago! And it wasn’t Rory! Veah…

Is 90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen actually wealthy?
| |

90 DAY FIANCE Michael Jessen bought new home in July for over $1 million

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiance Season 7 star Michael Jessen is presented on the show as being a very wealthy winetrepreneur who lives a lavish lifestyle full of exotic cars, international travel, and at least one expensive watch. However, when the 42-year-old welcomes his 23-year-old fiancée Juliana to the United States, his cramped and cluttered apartment doesn’t…

90 Day Fiance star Yamir’s ‘Party Love’ music video starring wife Chelsea

90 Day Fiance star Yamir’s ‘Party Love’ music video starring wife Chelsea

ByAsa Hawks

On Sunday night’s 90 Day Fiance Where Are they Now? special, we got to see Season 2 star Yamir making a music video for his song “Party Love” starring his wife, Chelsea. Without any further ado, here’s the final product: Chelsea said on the special that she really felt like she was out of her…