Caitlyn Jenner blasts Kim Kardashian for being “calculated”

Caitlyn Jenner is participating in a documentary series that plans to expose the Kardashians. Jenner is quoted as dissing Kim as “calculated.”
Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner is the ex husband of Kris Jenner, matriarch of the famed Kardashian family. Jenner and Kardashian also share two biological children, model Kendall and billionaire Kylie.
Jenner and Kardashian were married for 22 years from 1991 to 2013. After their divorce, Caitlyn pursued gender reassignment surgery and debuted as female to the public thanks to a reality show called I Am Cait.
For the last few years, Caitlyn has been a vocal contributor to conservative talk spaces, and even ran for governor of California in 2021 but lost in a huge upset.
House of Kardashian
A Sky docuseries against the Kardashians is coming out soon and it is called House of Kardashian. The three-part series airs on Sky Documentaries and Now TV on October 8th, 2023.
Below you can see the trailer, which features Caitlyn Jenner on a mission to share her truth:
Laughing off questions about what it was like to work with ex-wife Kris Jenner, you can tell that the transgender activist is using this as an opportunity to air old grievances.
The Kardashian-Jenners are undoubtedly one of the world’s most powerful families. No other family defines our times or divides opinion like the Kardashians. Some see them as powerful women, inspiring girls across the world and others consider them untalented reality stars, who are damaging women by portraying unattainable standards.
This three-part documentary series explores the dynasty that is the Kardashian family, exploring their rise, reach and the cost that comes with having Kardashian-level fame. Featuring first hand testimony from some of those within the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle including Caitlyn Jenner herself – House of Kardashian challenges the audience to think about the power and influence the family wields.
So, strap in as this documentary will leave you questioning where the Kardashian power will take them and the legacy that will be left behind.
Jenner calls Kardashian calculated
Jenner is also quoted as saying “Kimberly calculated from the beginning: how do I become famous?”
The Kardashian image has always been that the family rose to fame thanks to their personalities and reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but Caitlyn is implying that the whole thing may have been more sinister.
As to why Jenner is choosing to speak out, she made this statement:
I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.
Did Kim Kardashian plan her career, including her sex tape… or did the family become famous based on the fact that they’re all talented and interesting? We know Cait’s answer!
