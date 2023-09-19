19 KIDS AND COUNTING How Jessa Duggar handles baby gender reveals ahead of number 5!

19 Kids and Counting star Jessa Duggar is pregnant with baby number 5. Fans asked if she’ll be announcing the gender, name, etc.
Keep reading more to see how Ben Seewald’s wife plans to handle telling people about her new blessing…
Jessa Duggar Seewald
Jessa Seewald is the 5th member in line of the Duggar family who were the stars of 19 Kids and Counting for 7 seasons starting in 2008. The TLC reality series also had a spin off Counting On, on which Jessa also starred.
Jessa got married on television to Ben Seewald in 2015. Their wedding was featured in “season 10” a special group of episodes solely focused on the Seewald wedding.
Currently the reality star is a stay at home mom and social media influencer, as members of their conservative religion don’t usually support women working outside of the home.
Seewald baby number 5
Jessa and Ben Seewald announced recently that they are expecting baby number 5! The couple already share 4 children together: Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy, and Fern.
So far the couple has a naming pattern, similar to Jessa’s parents naming all their kids names starting with the letter J. Their boys are named after famous/important Christians in history, and their daughters are named after plant-life.
Fans are so curious all the details about baby number 5 that during a recent Instagram AMA Jessa was bombarded with questions about her bun in the oven.
Fans ask Jessa about her baby’s gender
Fans questions during the AMA ranged from names to sex to gender reveals.
One fan immediately asked if they were finding out the gender and Jessa was quick to give a history lesson on how she’s handled this in the past:
All is fun in speculation, so of course someone was bound to ask if they had any gender premonitions. So far they had 2 boys in a row and then two girls in a row.
Jessa said:
Last but not least, how does the former reality star not slip up and spill the beans? If she gave any hints to the wrong person, or on her social media, everyone would be buzzing.
Turns out, she’s made plenty of mistakes in the past:
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com