THE HILLS Brody Jenner is a dad! Fiancée Tia Blanco welcomed baby via home birth VIDEO

The Hills star Brody Jenner is a dad! His fiancée pro-surfer Tia Blanco welcomed their first child via home birth at the end of July.
See the video they posted documenting the event below…
Brody Jenner
Brody Jenner is the son of actress Linda Thompson and famed Olympian Caitlyn Jenner. He is the brother of Brandon Jenner and the half brother of Burt Jenner as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, stars of the reality series The Kardashians on Hulu.
Full name Sam Brody Jenner, he has a reality tv career of his own, starring on both The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings, as well as Princes of Malibu and Bromance.
Jenner was previously “married” to Kaitlynn Carter, though their union was not legal in the United States. The pair separated after 5 years in 2019.
Brody and Tia forever
Brody Jenner and pro-surfer Tia Blanco announced their engagement in June 2023 after a public proposal during the couple’s baby shower.
While fans were skeptical of Jenner’s intentions, it appears impending fatherhood made him grow up and want to do the right thing.
Tiarah Lue Blanco is a Puerto Rican professional surfer from California who won the first place gold medal at the International Surfing Association Open Women’s World Surfing Championship 2015. She is currently 26 years old.
Baby Jenner is born
The couple, who are not yet married, announced the birth of their baby with a video documenting their home birth experience. Their baby was born at the end of July.
Fitting for a pro surfer, it looks as Brody and Tia had a water birth, with Tia submerged in a pool while Brody supported from behind.
Brody can be heard saying it was “one of the craziest experiences of his life, hands down” as the video goes on to document the near 20 hour labor.
Honey Raye Jenner was welcomed into the world on July 29th. Congrats Tia and Brody!
