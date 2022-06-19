Matthew Morrison was originally a judge for this season’s So You Think You Can Dance. On the 300th episode of the show, however, he was replaced by Leah Remini. Sources told People that Matthew send flirty DMs to a female contestant. What happened?
In an effort to set the record straight, Matthew posted a video on Instagram.
It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide,” he said in his Instagram statement.
The source said that the woman felt “uncomfortable with his line of comments” and told producers about the texts.
This is the text that Matthew says he sent:
“Hey, it’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.”
He went on to say that he contacted her to ask for her number for a reason other than flirting. He said that he and the dancer shared a mutual respect for a choreographer that I’ve known for over 20 years” and he was just trying to help her network to get choreography work.
He acknowledges that sending this message went against “competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly,” but denies that he had inappropriate intentions.
So You Think You Can Dance, which also has JoJo Siwa and tWitch as hosts, went about their first episode without Matthew Morrison without mentioning his absence.