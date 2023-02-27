BREAKING AMISH Sabrina gives birth to 6th child, son Aro

Congratulations to former Breaking Amish and Return To Amish star Sabrina Burkholder as she just revealed she gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday!
Sabrina made the surprise announcement with an Instagram post that included two photos of newborn Aro. “Baby boy Aro Reno,” she began her caption for the gallery, before revealing that Aro was born on February 22 and weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces at birth.
The 36-year-old went on to share some information about the interesting name choice. “In Hebrew, Aro (pronounced like Arrow) means ‘bearer of martyrs, exalted, enlightened, mountain of strength,'” Sabrina wrote, adding a string of red heart emoji.
Aro is Sabrina’s sixth child, her fourth with Jethro Nolt. Jethro and Sabrina’s other children include son Zekiah (almost 4), daughter Skylar (almost 3), and daughter Kalani (1). Sabrina’s two oldest children, daughters Oakley (almost 9) and Arianna (6), were from a previous relationship and no longer in Sabrina’s custody.
The last time we checked in on Sabrina was for the birth of her daughter Kalani. At the time, Sabrina was more than three years sober and her relationship with fellow recovering addict Jethro Nolt was reportedly going well. Unfortunately, Sabrina and Jethro broke up late last year.
Sabrina has not addressed the split on social media. Jethro made some vaguely frustrated posts on Instagram in October, but nothing specific. (There are reports online that Jethro threatened Sabrina physically, but I can’t find any confirmation from Sabrina or anyone close to her.)
As always, I wish Sabrina and her family the best! She was already struggling to overcome her addiction issues and a lot of bad choices, so breaking up and becoming a single mom with four children has got to be difficult.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com