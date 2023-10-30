90 DAY FIANCÉ Are Nick and Devin married? Exclusive spoiler!

On this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, viewers were introduced to Korean engineer Nick Ham and his American fiancée, Devin Hoofman.
30-year-old Nick (real name Seungdo) and 23-year-old Devin met on a dating app… in Australia! Nick was working down under at the time, and Devin had flown by herself from her small hometown of Searcy, Arkansas for a solo adventure abroad.
Devin’s “solo adventure” turned romantic after she met Nick on Tinder. According to the couple’s official bio from TLC, “they spent three magical weeks together in Sydney before Devin returned home and realized she did not want to live without Nick.”
Nick filed for his K-1 visa, but the process was held up by the COVID pandemic. As featured on this week’s episode, Devin flies to South Korea to meet with Nick’s family in hopes of getting parental approval of their union.
Does Nick make it to the United States?
This isn’t much of a spoiler. It was revealed in the TLC press release for 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 that Nick’s K-1 visa does get approved and he does make it to the United States.
“After two long years of waiting, Nick finally arrived in the states,” their bio reads. “Nick finds that it’s not so easy to overcome cultural differences in small town America and deal with Devin’s large but opinionated family.”
I assume this means that Nick’s parents did approve of Devin?
Making it to America wasn’t the last hurdle for Nick, however. That leads us to the major spoiler reveal…
Did Nick and Devin get married?
We know that Nick made it to the US, and that he spent time with Devin’s family in their hometown of Searcy, Arkansas. Did the small southern town vibes and/or Devin’s opinionated family give Nick cold feet?
Starcasm can exclusively reveal Nick Ham and Devin Hoofman DID GET MARRIED!
The couple applied for their marriage license on March 1 of this year. They officially tied the knot one month later with a wedding on April 1, 2023! Yes, Nick and Devin’s wedding anniversary will forever fall on April Fools’ Day.
Below is an excerpt from their marriage license and marriage certificate:
There isn’t a lot of additional information on the marriage license or marriage certificate. The wedding ceremony was officiated by a “minister” who looks to be an agricultural technology instructor at the local college.
Nick was 31 years old at the time of their nuptials, and Devin was 24. The union was officially recorded on April 6, 2023.
Both Nick and Devin listed Searcy, Arkansas as where they were living at the time they filled out the marriage license. Nick’s LinkedIn profile says he currently lives in Searcy, but it’s unclear if they still reside there.
If you were curious, Searcy is about 50 miles northeast of Little Rock.
Congratulations to Devin and Nick! We look forward to seeing their journey and eventual wedding play out on 90 Day Fiancé Season 10! New episodes air Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC, and are available to stream at the same time on Discovery+ and Max.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com