90 Day Fiancé fans had to wait five episodes before they were FINALLY introduced to Clayton Clark, the 29-year-old cyber security worker from Kentucky.
Anticipation for Clayton’s debut was extremely high after the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 preview trailer revealed that his mother is living with him in his one-bedroom apartment…in a walk-in closet!
In addition to living with his mother, Violet Clark, Clayton also has four other roommates. He has two guinea pigs named Baby Pig and Chocolate, and two chihuahuas named Buster and Coco.
Clayton’s tight living quarters will certainly be a big part of his story line this season as the Clark family welcomes yet another roommate: Clayton’s 26-year-old Peruvian fiancée, Anali!
“I gotta be honest, it’s not easy living with my mom,” Clayton reveals during his intro. “There’s not a lot of space. And it’s only going to get more difficult because, in a few days, the love of my life, Anali, is going to be moving in with us.”
Here’s Clayton’s intro clip, which also serves as an intro to Violet, Baby Pig, Chocolate, Buster, Coco and Anali!
Clayton shares a one bedroom apartment with his mom… who lives in a walk in closet. 😳 Find out more about their living situation on #90DayFiance, Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/lrdthK7yN5
— 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) November 4, 2023
How did Clayton and Anali meet?
“Anali and I met on a language learning app,” Clayton says. “She was learning English, I was learning Spanish.”
Clayton says Anali visited his profile, but didn’t leave a comment or message him. “I just decided to be, like, ‘Hey, you visited my profile and you didn’t say anything. Hello?’ So, that’s kind of how it started.”
At the time of filming for the show, Clayton and Anali had been dating for two years. During that time, they were only able to spend a few weeks together in person.
According to the TLC press release announcing 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, “Anali learns Clayton’s mother has no plans to move out anytime soon. Will the fiery tempers and personalities of the two women in the house be too much to handle for Clayton?”
Did Clayton and Anali get married?
Starcasm can exclusively reveal that Clayton Clark and Anali Vallejos DID GET MARRIED! According to court records, the couple officially tied the knot with a US wedding ceremony on August 18, 2023. The ceremony was officiated by a local Methodist pastor.
Congratulations to Clayton and Anali! Based on the couple’s social media posts, it appears they recently flew back to Peru together. Could there be a second wedding in the works?
Be sure to tune in for all the misadventures of Clayton, Anali, Violet, Baby Pig, Chocolate, Buster and Coco with new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC and streaming on Discovery+ and Max!
#90DayFiance Does "Monkey" Nick make it to the United States? Does he end up marrying "Piggy" Devin?
EXCLUSIVE SPOILER: https://t.co/MgnPExzy6g
🇰🇷🐵💗🐷🇺🇸
— Starcasm (@starcasm) October 30, 2023
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com