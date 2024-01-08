Did Sophie have an OnlyFans before 90 Day Fiancé?

90 Day Fiancé star Sophie Sierra was not happy when she found out her fiancè Rob was receiving racy photos from other women. However, there is evidence to suggest that prior to filming for 90 Day Fiancé (and after she started dating Rob), Sophie was offering racy photos to anyone willing to pay via OnlyFans!
Prior to the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 premiere, Starcasm published a profile of Sophie and Robb that included a short excerpt about her connection to the adult subscription site:
There are numerous references online to Sophie having an Onlyfans account, but the accounts have since been deleted and it’s unclear if they were actually her. There are still some images floating around that do appear to be Sophie, and they are branded with an Onlyfans url. I don’t believe any of the images show anything more than very partial nudity.
What’s interesting is that Sophie has gone through a couple rebrandings over the years. She has previously gone by Sophie London and Sophie Cheshire. A couple of the purported Onlyfans accounts attributed to her are @itssophiecheshire and @sophiecheshire. (Please note that @sophiecheshirex does not appear to be her.)
Sophie’s potential connection to OnlyFans seemed more relevant after the episodes aired revealing Sophie’s outrage over Robb receiving explicit texts from other women. As a result, we’ve compiled more information to share with you.
Sophie Cheshire OnlyFans account
As mentioned above, Sophie previously went by the name Sophie Cheshire online. That included multiple social media accounts, and also some songs on SoundCloud.
Months prior to the announcement she would be featured on the tenth season of 90 Day Fiancé, Sophie went through and scrubbed most all of the Sophie Cheshire profiles and rebranded as Sophie Sierra. Sophie’s mother, Claire, also rebranded from Claire Cheshire to Claire Sierra.
Based on a reddit post by u/sophiecheshire, the @sophiecheshire OF account was launched some time around March of 2020. That was well after Sophie and Rob started dating in 2019.
“I’ve just started up a onlyfans,” the post reads. “I’d love some feedback or help… who’s about? (Onlyfans/sophiecheshire).”
The post was shared in the sexworkers subreddit and was accompanied by a photo tagged as NSFW. The image shows a nude woman laying in bed partially covered by a sheet. Her face is not visible.
The @sophiecheshire OF account definitely did exist, as evidenced by a several online forums talking about it. “Subbed for $12 a few days ago,” one user on a forum we cannot link to wrote in May of 2020. “Load of sh*t, no nudes… follow on insta and save your money.”
The following month, another forum user added: “Still nothing that hasn’t been posted to insta. Asking $70 for a 14 second video of her t*ts.”
The forum thread with the comments above included a screen cap of the @sophiecheshire OF account at the time:
The thread also included three sample images from Sophie’s OF after a user subscribed. Two of the photos feature Sophie covering her nipples with her hand, and the other features her nude backside in a mirror selfie.
Obviously, I won’t share those photos here. However, I will include her face (or partial face) from two of the OF photos, as well as two photos from Sophia’s Instagram posted in 2019 for comparison. The OF photos are on the left, and the Instagram photos are on the right:
I don’t believe Sophie has addressed the reported OnlyFans account since her 90 Day Fiancé debut. She seems very open and honest about everything else, so I am guessing she will respond soon. When she does, we will be sure to share the update, so stay tuned!
Meanwhile, you can keep up with Sophie and Rob’s journey with new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC, and streaming on Max and Discovery+.
