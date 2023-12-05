90 DAY FIANCÉ Sam and Citra wedding photos & exclusive details

90 Day Fiancé couple Sam and Citra have some rather large obstacles standing in the way of their happily ever after. Atheist Sam from Missouri has committed to converting to Islam, and he also has to reveal his history of drug addiction to Citra’s dad before getting approval for their marriage.
Meanwhile, Citra will have to deal with the fact that Sam lives with his dad in a small Missouri town. She will also have to commit to leaving her family — with whom she appears to be very close.
Did Sam and Citra get married? Or were the obstacles too much, resulting in Citra returning home to Indonesia?
Sam and Citra wedding details
Starcasm can exclusively reveal that Sam and Citra were married near his hometown of Cameron, Missouri on September 10! Court records indicate the union was officially recorded two days later.
Family members have posted photos from Sam and Citra’s wedding ceremony online. The images reveal the couple was married at the Far West Farm House, which is about 15 minute southeast of downtown Cameron where Sam lives.
Citra is a BEAUTIFUL bride! 😍 Sam’s looking handsome in his grey suit, but Citra clearly stole the show.
The images also reveal that Citra’s dad was able to make the trip from Indonesia — as did Citra’s sisters! Citra’s sister Fada posted a photo of her airplane ticket from Denver to Kansas City, which revealed she arrived in Missouri on September 4.
It’s unclear exactly how long Citra’s family was in the US, but she shared an emotional video of their airport departure on September 18.
Here is Citra’s video montage that includes her family’s arrival, departure, and lots in between:
Citra’s translated caption:
I didn’t think I could take my family as far as America, even though the cost was enough to buy a car. But time is more valuable because it can’t be repeated, as long as the parents are still there, even though there is only one left. And bring my b*tches, aka my sisters! Thank God, I am still given the opportunity to make them happy and bring them to this country.
They previously only saw the United States on TV, but they were finally able to feel what it is like to set foot in Uncle Sam’s country, even though it was only for a short time. Everything was made easy, starting from getting visas for them to getting interviews in Surabaya, because in Jakarta in August the costs were already full and the expenses were not small, and in the end the results were sweet.
Life is good I feel blessed for everything 🥹❤️ #usa🇺🇸 #travel
Citra revealed in the comments that she and Sam will be taking a trip to New York City in December, which I assume will be to film the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 Couples Tell All special.
To see how Sam and Citra's road to the altar plays out, be sure to tune in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé airing Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC!
