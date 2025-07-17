90 DAY FIANCÉ Leida Margaretha arrested for felony bail jumping

90 Day Fiancé star Leida Margaretha has been arrested for felony bail jumping.

According to jail records, the 36-year-old was booked Thursday morning just before 9AM in her home county in Wisconsin.

Leida was still out on bond stemming from her January arrest for domestic disorderly conduct and mistreatment of an animal after an altercation with her husband, Eric Rosenbrook.

The latest arrest comes one day after the Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating the death of Leida Margaretha’s five-week-old daughter, Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, with a Facebook post. [The announcement did not mention names, but the dates and information about Alisa are the same.]

The Sheriff’s Office’s announcement revealed a five-week-old female child was discovered unresponsive in her Adams County home on July 5, and was taken to the hospital. She later passed away on July 9.

Leida’s husband Eric Rosenbrook confirmed Alisa’s passing with a Facebook post on July 10 in which he revealed she had been on life support for days.

In the early AM hours of July 5, Eric Rosenbrook was arrested for domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct after an altercation with Leida on the evening of July 4. Charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and having an open container were later added after Eric was found in Leida’s car in the parking lot of a local gas station.

LEIDA TRYING TO FLEE THE UNITED STATES?

On July 11, which was two days after the passing of Alisa Rosenbrook, the District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to amend the conditions of Leida’s release after her January arrest.

From the filing:

The State requests that the defendant’s conditions of release be modified as follows: 1. That the defendant surrender her passport; and 2. The defendant’s travel be restricted to the State of Wisconsin. The basis for the State’s request is that law enforcement has obtained information through the course of separate investigation which suggests that the defendant intends to leave the country. Specifically, the defendant has directly stated to law enforcement that she was obtaining a passport for her minor child to return to Indonesia. Based on these statements and due to the serious nature of a separate investigation, there are serious concerns that the defendant is a flight risk and will make herself unavailable for court proceedings in the near future. Additionally, the State requests that this matter be placed on the court’s calendar as soon as possible.

At the time of this article’s publication, the judge has not ruled on the motion.

We will continue to monitor this story and share any major developments.

UPDATE – Leida was released on bond on July 18. One of the conditions of her release was that she surrender her passport. We’ve also obtained a copy of the criminal complaint with details about Leida’s most recent felony bail jumping charge. All of the information can be found in the Instagram gallery and caption below.

