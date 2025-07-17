| |

90 DAY FIANCÉ Leida Margaretha arrested for felony bail jumping

ByAsa Hawks

Leida Margaretha arrested after the death of her daughter Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook

90 Day Fiancé star Leida Margaretha has been arrested for felony bail jumping.

According to jail records, the 36-year-old was booked Thursday morning just before 9AM in her home county in Wisconsin.

Leida was still out on bond stemming from her January arrest for domestic disorderly conduct and mistreatment of an animal after an altercation with her husband, Eric Rosenbrook.

The latest arrest comes one day after the Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating the death of Leida Margaretha’s five-week-old daughter, Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, with a Facebook post. [The announcement did not mention names, but the dates and information about Alisa are the same.]

The Sheriff’s Office’s announcement revealed a five-week-old female child was discovered unresponsive in her Adams County home on July 5, and was taken to the hospital. She later passed away on July 9.

Leida’s husband Eric Rosenbrook confirmed Alisa’s passing with a Facebook post on July 10 in which he revealed she had been on life support for days.

In the early AM hours of July 5, Eric Rosenbrook was arrested for domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct after an altercation with Leida on the evening of July 4. Charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and having an open container were later added after Eric was found in Leida’s car in the parking lot of a local gas station.

LEIDA TRYING TO FLEE THE UNITED STATES?

On July 11, which was two days after the passing of Alisa Rosenbrook, the District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to amend the conditions of Leida’s release after her January arrest.

Was Leida Margaretha planning to leave the United States?

From the filing:

The State requests that the defendant’s conditions of release be modified as follows:

1. That the defendant surrender her passport; and

2. The defendant’s travel be restricted to the State of Wisconsin.

The basis for the State’s request is that law enforcement has obtained information through the course of separate investigation which suggests that the defendant intends to leave the country.

Specifically, the defendant has directly stated to law enforcement that she was obtaining a passport for her minor child to return to Indonesia. Based on these statements and due to the serious nature of a separate investigation, there are serious concerns that the defendant is a flight risk and will make herself unavailable for court proceedings in the near future.

Additionally, the State requests that this matter be placed on the court’s calendar as soon as possible.

At the time of this article’s publication, the judge has not ruled on the motion.

We will continue to monitor this story and share any major developments.

UPDATE – Leida was released on bond on July 18. One of the conditions of her release was that she surrender her passport. We’ve also obtained a copy of the criminal complaint with details about Leida’s most recent felony bail jumping charge. All of the information can be found in the Instagram gallery and caption below.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


web analytics


Similar Posts

Teen Mom 2 Jenelle Eason and 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Ashley Martson
| | | |

Does Jenelle Eason have lupus? E! News story changes without explanation

ByAsa Hawks

Numerous media outlets are reporting that former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Eason was hospitalized on Tuesday due to a lupus flare up. The original source for the story was an E! News article that included specific details, as well as quotes from a source attributing the flare up to stress caused by Jenelle’s recent…

Hugh Hefner Azan Azanova 90 Day Fiance
|

90 DAY FIANCE Azan’s alleged Spanish girlfriend tells all: calls him a liar, a cheat, and a con artist

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger is reportedly back in Morocco right now hoping for her happily ever after with Azan. But a new interview with a receipt-bearing woman from Spain reveals that Nicole may just be one of many international lady ATMs in Azan’s life — and she is reportedly Azan’s least favorite of…

90 DAY FIANCÉ Steroid use made Patrick infertile, destroyed his sperm count
|

90 DAY FIANCÉ Steroid use made Patrick infertile, destroyed his sperm count

ByVioleta Idyll

During the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 tell-all show two of the cast members were 16 weeks pregnant while taping the special: Thais and Kara. Thais’ husband Patrick revealed that he was surprised that Thaís got pregnant because his sperm count had been reduced to zero from steroid use. Thaís reveals that she was also…

90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days Geoffrey Paschel sentencing
| |

90 DAY FIANCE Geoffrey Paschel sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping, domestic assault

ByAsa Hawks

Two years and eight months after 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel brutally beat his fiancee Kristen Wilson, he has finally been sentenced. Geoffrey was in court this morning as a judge sentenced the 44-year-old to 18 years in prison with no chance of parole. Geoffrey was found guilty of aggravated…

90 Day Fiance Juliana Custodio Michael Jessen and his ex wife Sarah Naso
| |

90 DAY FIANCE Juliana had affair with husband of Michael’s Jessen’s ex-wife, baby’s paternity in question REPORT

ByAsa Hawks

The break up between 90 Day Fiance couple Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio just got messier… A LOT messier. According to multiple sources for In Touch, Juliana had an affair with the husband of Michael’s ex-wife, Sarah Naso. Sarah and her husband, Sean Naso, have reportedly been living with Michael in his $1.3 million dollar…

90 Day Fiance Jorge's Friend Ramone is Rapper Cashis a protege of Eminem
| | |

90 DAY FIANCE Jorge’s friend Ramone is Eminem protege rapper Ca$his

ByAsa Hawks

Few reality series have as many unique and memorable personalities as TLC’s 90 Day Fiance franchise, and that includes the main cast members as well as their friends and family members. The latest cast pal to cement himself as a fan favorite is Jorge Nava’s friend (and probable customer) Ramone, who has an infectiously positive…