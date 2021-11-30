Former 90 Day Fiance and American Idol star Evelyn Cormier confirmed months of rumors Sunday night as she reportedly revealed on Instagram that she and her husband, David Vázquez Zermeño, are getting a divorce.
The split announcement came during an Instagram live session. Unfortunately, the video announcement has not been shared by Evelyn or re-posted online. However, there have been multiple secondhand recaps of the live session, including screen caps with commenters’ reactions to the news.
Here is an example from redditor u/Silver_Composer_4538 that accompanied a post titled “Evelyn just Announced she is Divorcing David:”
UPDATE – Evelyn confirmed that she and David are divorcing with In Touch.
The announcement comes a little more than four years after Evelyn and David were married in October of 2017. Rumors of a separation have been swirling for months. Those rumors were fueled by the fact that the couple rarely posted photos together on social media. Plus, the two appeared to be living apart as Evelyn pursued her music career.
“People like to read into everything,” Evelyn told People in February about the split rumors. “People are constantly asking if we’re still together or, you know, checking if I’m wearing my wedding ring or if I’m not wearing my wedding ring,” Evelyn added. “And it’s like, you know, I do a lot of modeling on the side and I don’t always wear my wedding ring, but that doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise. People like to read into everything.”
Evelyn continues, “And I also think it’s kind of a rude question to ask a married couple if they’re still married. I’m not going up to married people and asking if you’re still married.”
Evelyn’s interview with People gave her an opportunity to address the break up rumors, but that wasn’t the main reason for it. Evelyn was promoting her and David’s appearance on the discovery+ competition series 90 Day Fiance: Love Games. They competed again Colt and his mother Debbie as well as Season 2 couple Brett and Daya.
Evelyn and David’s appearance on the show did very little to dispel the separation rumors. Their body language was awkward, with David seemingly leaning away from Evelyn throughout the show. There was one point that David leaned in for a kiss and Evelyn denied him. And then there was the lightning round, during which Evelyn got the couple’s anniversary date wrong.
As if their interactions weren’t evidence enough of Evelyn and David’s lack of closeness, the duo finished in a distant third place. They managed just 80 points. That was a little more than half of first place finishers Brett and Daya, who earned 155 points. Mother and son Debbie and Colt finished in second place with 130 points.
Evelyn and David age controversy
Evelyn and David’s divorce announcement comes seven years after David first noticed Evelyn online. “I came across a video of [Evelyn] singing, and she was actually singing a worship song — a Christian song,” David revealed in their TLC casting video: “So, as a Christian myself, that made it really interesting for me: a beautiful girl, that she is, with a beautiful voice and sharing my faith.”
The first evidence of David interacting with Evelyn on social media was a comment he left on her Instagram account in October of 2014. Evelyn posted a professional black-and-white photo of herself in a field of flowers.
“So cool you are a believer!” David wrote on the same day the photo was shared. “God bless you!” he added.
David later sent a photo of himself and revealed to Evelyn that they had a mutual friend — someone that Evelyn worked with at a Christian camp in France. “I wouldn’t have been so comfortable talking to him if he hadn’t have been a Christian like me,” Evelyn told NewHampshire.com. “And because I had a friend that knew him and his family really well.”
Evelyn was born in December of 1998, which means she was just 15 years old when David (24 at the time) began interacting with her.
Redemption for Evelyn’s friend Mikayla
The news of the pending divorce vindicates the concerns of Evelyn’s long-time friend Mikayla. When David first arrived in the United States, Mikayla shared her concerns with him and Evelyn in regards to their ages, their financial situation, and how fast the relationship was progressing.
David responded by asking Mikayla if she was single, and she said she was. “OK,” David responded. “It’s just, like, you sound like someone who’s not dating anyone.”
His snarky response had Mikayla in tears as she explained her concerns to show producers. “David was definitely a little aggressive when he made the comment about me being single, and that really upset me. I just want to make sure that she’s happy. And if that’s with David, that’s great. But I want them to, instead of just brushing me off, to really, actually think about what I’m saying. Instead of just not caring [about] my opinion.”
Here’s the full scene with Mikayla meeting David and expressing her concerns:
Evelyn Cormier on American Idol
After Evelyn’s appearance on 90 Day Fiance, she stepped up to a much bigger stage with a very successful run on American Idol!
Katy Perry instantly became a huge fan during Evelyn’s audition. The “Firework” singer boldly stated that Evelyn had “one of my favorite voices I’ve ever heard in my life.”
Evelyn made it all the way to the Top 14 before being eliminated. During her successful run, Evelyn gained a ton of positive exposure, and even had the opportunity to sing “Wicked Game” with Chris Isaak!
Here is a breakdown of Evelyn’s run on American Idol from her Wiki entry for the show:
Hollywood Round
Evelyn was shown in a montage of contestants who survived the first round of Hollywood Week, alongside Juan Pablo, Ashley Hess, Clay Page and Shayy. For her final solo performance, she sang “Wonderwall” by Oasis. She was placed in the first deliberation room, along with Uché, Johanna Jones, Laci Kaye Booth, Alejandro Aranda, Nick Townsend, Laine Hardy, Walker Burroughs, Margie Mays, Shayy, Drake McCain, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Ryan Hammond, Kai the Singer and Madison Vandenburg. It was revealed that everyone in the room advanced.
Hawaii Round
Evelyn sang “No Roots” by Alice Merton. Afterwards, the judges felt she did enough to become a semifinalist.
Top 20
Evelyn sang “Leaving on a Jet Plane” by John Denver and “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak in a duet with Isaak. Afterwards, the judges told her she did enough to become a Top 14 finalist.
Top 14
Evelyn sang “The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World during the Live Show and “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas during the Results Show. She did not make the Top 7 in the voting nor was she chosen by the judges, eliminating her from the competition.
Is Evelyn Cormier dating American Idol co-star Jacob Snider?
Evelyn Cormier’s social media accounts don’t feature David at all. However, they do feature singer/songwriter Jacob Snider A LOT!
Jacob appeared on American Idol during the same season as Evelyn. They would later join together to form the band Moxyblossom. Jacob is all over Evelyn’s Instagram, and the two seem to have a genuine chemistry that wasn’t as easily perceived with Evelyn and David.
Here is a photo from last month in which the duo tease “new music and announcements” coming soon:
Evelyn and Jacob haven’t been dropping any sort of hints that they might be involved romantically. So, the relationship speculation is exactly that.
